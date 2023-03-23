Expand / Collapse search
Sofia Coppola's daughter goes viral trying to charter a helicopter with her dad's credit card

The 'Lost in Translation' director's daughter with Phoenix musician Tom Mars later deleted the viral TikTok video

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Revenge is a dish best served cold, or maybe as a vodka sauce pasta for Sofia Coppola's teenage daughter.

The "Lost in Translation" director and daughter to "The Godfather" mastermind Francis Ford Coppola inadvertently went viral via her 16-year-old daughter Romy, who candidly revealed the outrageous reason she was grounded.

"Make a vodka sauce pasta with me," Romy said to the camera, in a since deleted TikTok.

"Because I'm grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad's credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend."

'MARIE ANTIONETTE' DIRECTOR SOFIA COPPOLA GIVES BIRTH TO FIRST CHILD

Sofia Coppola's daughter, Romy, right, revealed she had been grounded for trying to charter a helicopter to visit a friend in Maryland with her father's credit card.

Sofia Coppola's daughter, Romy, right, revealed she had been grounded for trying to charter a helicopter to visit a friend in Maryland with her father's credit card. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

"OK! Let's get started," she hilariously told the camera.

Romy's father is Thomas Mars of the pop band Phoenix. He and Sofia Coppola have been married since 2011. They have two daughters together.

"I don't know the difference between a garlic and onion and I just … had to Google images of onions on my phone," Romy admitted. "That's - I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed," she said before smiling at the camera, holding a large chef's knife in her hand.

"Also, I thought I would do this since I'm already grounded because my parents biggest rule is like, I'm not allowed to have any, um, public social media accounts. Here's why," she said, promptly holding up a Grammy Award, although covering the label as to not give away her parent's identity.

Sofia Coppola, right, shares two daughters with husband Thomas Mars: Romy and Cosima.

Sofia Coppola, right, shares two daughters with husband Thomas Mars: Romy and Cosima. (Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

KATE HUDSON, LILY-ROSE DEPP AND MORE STARS FIRE BACK AT THE 'NEPO-BABY' LABEL

"It's because they don't want me to be a nepotism kid. But TikTok is not gonna make me famous so it doesn't really matter," she ironically added.

The ever-popular "nepo baby" narrative has run rampant in Hollywood, describing the offspring of successful artists, often in the entertainment industry.

As she pivoted back to cooking, Romy asked, "Is this an onion?", picking up a shallot.

"'Cause I feel like this doesn’t look like an onion. This looks like the inner workings of a balls---."

Sofia Coppola has directed films including "Lost In Translation," "Marie Antionette" and acted in "The Godfather Part III."

Sofia Coppola has directed films including "Lost In Translation," "Marie Antionette" and acted in "The Godfather Part III." (Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For Chanel)

Nearing her final scene, Romy introduced the camera to her babysitter's boyfriend, Ari, who was petting a golden retriever.

"This is Ari, um my babysitter's boyfriend, because my parents are never home, so these are my replacement parents," she said sarcastically.

"What do you think about the helicopter fiasca?" she pointedly asked the man.

"Oh, I like ‘fiasca,’ 'cause it’s like the feminine form of fiasco," he offered to the teenager.

"Oh it's women's history month," Romy quipped.

"Ok well now I'm just waiting for um, Ari to come back with my ingredients and I will see you in part two where I actually make the pasta," she told her followers.

Romy Mars stems from a bevy of famous relatives, including "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola, left.

Romy Mars stems from a bevy of famous relatives, including "The Godfather" director Francis Ford Coppola, left. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP)

A part two would not come, as the TikTok post was soon deleted. 

Prior to its removal, users on TikTok speculated in the comments over whom the girl's famous parents might be, until several users labeled her Coppola's daughter.

People on Twitter went crazy for the viral clip, writing "A perfect short film, we have a third generation of Coppola directors," and "I too would like the lead singer of Phoenix to let me charter a helicopter."

Another person wrote, "love an honest nepo baby she’s a star. give that girl her phone back or im coming for Toms grammy."

Although a representative for Mars did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment, a representative for Coppola shared with Fox News Digital that they have "no comment or information to share."

Trending