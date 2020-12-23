Socialite, fashion designer Kaila Methven flips 2020 the bird in steamy social media snap

Kaila Methven is flipping 2020 the bird.

The self-anointed "KFC Heiress," who is never shy about baring all, shared a steamy snap on Instagram on Wednesday ahead of her launch of a multimillion-dollar EDM lingerie line.

"Flipping the Bird on 2020! See you in ‘21, B----es," Methven captioned the post, which came a week after she criticized the recently released Lifetime and KFC short film, "A Recipe for Seduction," which starred "Saved By the Bell" star Mario Lopez as a sexy Colonel Sanders.

Methven slammed the soap opera movie as an "embarrassment" to her family, which once supplied 90% of KFC’s poultry via Rainbow Chicken Unlimited, the South African poultry farm Methven’s grandfather, Stanley Methven, founded in 1960.

In "flipping the bird" to 2020, a year that has been dismal for many amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged a number of industries within the national economy, Methven said her recent partnership with EDM is much-welcomed going into 2021 and hopes the world can come together again at festivals to simply celebrate life on a grand scale.

"I’m hoping that the music industry begins to thrive again because that means the festival circuit will flourish as well," Methven told Fox News on Wednesday. "I’m hopeful Coachella, Tomorrowland, Burning Man and many others can bounce back because everyone needs this industry to provide opportunities to generate income not only for their businesses but for their employees as well."

Methven’s designs have been worn by the likes of Demi Lovato, Katharine McPhee, Apollonia Kotero and the entire cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Creator of the $1.5 million bra, the 29-year-old designer and graduate of the ESMOD fashion school in France, also revealed to Fox News that she is currently in negotiations on a reality series with a major network and hopes the new year will allow for production to commence.

"With there being so much uncertainty right now, I just hope the pandemic subsides enough to where people can get back to work," Methven said.

"That’s honestly my goal for everyone because this year has sucked and people need to make livings."