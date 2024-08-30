'SNL' star Victoria Jackson is not ‘scared’ of inoperable cancer

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Victoria Jackson remains in good spirits.

Jackson, 65, explained that she isn’t afraid of facing her fate after previously sharing that her cancer has returned and is inoperable. She said her family’s unconditional support has helped her in her health journey.

"My two daughters and my four grandchildren, they came over this weekend, and they were like, ‘Are you sad? Are you scared?’ And I thought, ‘Well, I'm not sad. … ‘Why am I not sad?’" she told People magazine.

"Because I don't miss anything in their childhoods. I video every day of my daughter's life. … And I don't miss one thing with my grandchildren — tap [dance] recitals, acting shows — ever."

During Jackson’s recent interview, she said doctors broke the news to her on her 65th birthday Aug. 2.

"I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Well, that makes sense.’ How can you catch every molecule?,’" she told the media outlet. "I'm not good in science or math, but I expected it could come back. I kind of forgot about it for nine years. I forgot I had cancer."

Jackson underwent chemotherapy after she first discovered she had breast cancer in 2015. She was performing stand-up at a comedy club and explained she had a terrible cough that "wouldn’t go away."

After her initial hospital visit, doctors revealed Jackson had Stage 3C breast cancer, and the disease had spread to 10 or more lymph nodes.

She additionally shared her symptoms at the time.

"I didn't really have nausea. It wasn't so bad," she said. "But it's not like a picnic."

Jackson previously explained to her fans that she may only have three years to live after doctors said the cancer has returned.

The comedian detailed her diagnosis on social media and noted that doctors "cannot operate and cut out the marble in my chest that is laying on my windpipe and eventually would suffocate me to death."

Jackson, who was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 1986 to 1992, continued to tell People magazine she’s accomplished "every dream" she’s had in life, which included having children, visiting Paris and being featured on television.

She frequently appeared on "Weekend Update" segments and was known for her impersonations of Roseanne Barr, Sally Struthers and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

"Whether I die at 65, 70 or 75, what's the difference?" she concluded. "I'm so blessed to have had a long life and a wonderful life."