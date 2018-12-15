'SNL' star Pete Davidson accounted for after alarming Instagram post: report

Pete Davidson, one of the cast members from "Saturday Night Live," has been accounted for and seems fine after writing an alarmingly grim message on Instagram, Deadline.com reported Saturday afternoon.

Davidson posted his message on Instagram following another post about being honest about mental health. “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote in a post now deleted. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer i can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

Deadline reported that he has deleted his social media accounts but has been received a huge outpouring of support. The New York Police Department said he was accounted for at work at NBC, Deadline said, attributing the information to The New York Times.

The 25-year-old had been engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, but the two called off their engagement back in October.

Davidson has been open about his ongoing mental health struggles. The "SNL" star's dad was a firefighter who was killed in the line of duty in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.