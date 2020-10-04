'SNL' pulls few punches with Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

"Saturday Night Live" guest host Chris Rock refused to go easy on President Trump over his coronavirus diagnosis during his monologue on the show’s 46th season premiere.

“Before we even get started, let’s say the elephant in the room. President Trump’s in the hospital from COVID and I just want to say my heart goes out to COVID," Rock said to a huge laugh.

Trump confirmed he had contracted the virus early Friday morning and was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center hours later out of an "abundance of caution."

Rock went on to discuss how the virus has changed everyone’s lives and how he thinks Americans should reassess their government after Trump’s nearly four years in office.

“I think Joe Biden should be the last president ever. I mean, do we even need a president president?” he said. “You realize there’s more rules to a game show than running for president? Like Donald Trump left a game show to run for president because it was easier. You can’t just throw your son on 'Jeopardy,' or your son-in-law. Steve Harvey can’t put his family on 'Family Feud.'”

During the show’s cold open, Jim Carrey, newly tapped to portray Democratic nominee Joe Biden, “paused” Trump with a TV remote in a sketch about Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland.

“Sorry, but I think we all needed a break,” Carrey’s Biden said to laughter. “Isn’t that satisfying? Just not to hear his voice for a single g----mn second? Let’s wallow in it. Let’s bask in the Trumplessness.”

Looking into the camera, Carrey added, “You can trust me because I believe in science and karma. Now, just imagine if science and karma could somehow team up and send us all a message about how dangerous this virus can be. I’m not saying I want it to happen. Just imagine if it did,” he said referencing Trump’s diagnosis.