Joe Biden
Published

Biden predicts Democrats will take Senate, have chance to keep the House in midterms

Republicans only need to gain one Senate seat and five House seats on Tuesday to take control of both chambers of Congress

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
President Biden took an optimistic tone after visiting California on Friday when he predicted Democrats could win a true majority in the Senate and could maintain control the House in Tuesday's election. 

"I haven’t been in all the House races, but I think we’re going to keep the Senate and pick up a seat," he said after having visited Carlsbad and was en route to Chicago. "I think we have a chance to win in the House."

Currently, there are 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats and two Independents in the Senate. In the House, there are 220 Democrats, 212 Republicans and three vacancies.

OPRAH WINFREY ENDORSES JOHN FETTERMAN OVER DR. MEHMET OZ IN HIGH-STAKES PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RACE

President Joe Biden speaks to journalists before boarding Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Friday. He remains optimistic about the chance of Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress.

President Joe Biden speaks to journalists before boarding Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Friday. He remains optimistic about the chance of Democrats taking control of both chambers of Congress. (AP)

Biden's remarks go against what many predict will be a solid night for Republicans amid his declining approval ratings and economic concerns for many Americans. 

"We’re gonna win this time," Biden said.

In recent weeks, he has cautioned voters that Republicans will crash the economy, worsen inflation and pose a danger to democracy. 

Data from early voting trends show Republicans are turning out in greater numbers than in the 2020 election while still lagging far behind Democrats.

Statistics compiled by the U.S. Election Project show 33.3% of early votes have come from registered Republicans as of Wednesday in states that report such information. This is up from 30.5% two years ago. 

