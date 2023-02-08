'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown moves on with new man after split from Kody

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is over the moon about her new man.

Brown, who has been single for just over a year after leaving polygamy in 2021, took to her Instagram story Tuesday to share details about her dating life.

"I just have to tell you, I’m dating someone exclusively," she gleamed with excitement.

"He’s wonderful, he’s romantic and so kind … everything that I’ve been looking for."

Brown pointed out that her new love interest is also great with kids, and she specifically noted he’s "incredible with Truely," her youngest child with ex-husband Kody Brown.

"He’s absolutely a dream come true," she admitted during her "car confessions," a series of videos she regularly shares to Instagram.

She continued to update her fans with details about her new relationship but decided to keep his identity private.

"I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now, I’m just keeping him to myself though. I’ll let you guys know a little bit more information later but just … so excited!"

Brown’s decision to keep her beau’s identity under wraps may not come as a surprise to many since she had to share a husband with three other women in the past.

The reality television star was in a plural marriage for 26 years. She previously shared a life with her former spouse, Kody, and his other three wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody has a total of 18 children among the women.

In November 2021, Brown announced her decision to leave Kody and her sister wives in a statement she posted on Instagram.

Last week, Brown shared a photo of herself on social media looking happier than ever as she asked her fans for dating advice.

"I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!" she asked.

Brown continues to channel her self-love, as her recent Instagram post showed her participating in a "Love Yourself" challenge among other women and spending more time with her daughters.