'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown moves on with new man after split from Kody

Christine Brown reveals she's 'exclusively' dating after leaving 26-year plural marriage

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown, four spouses explain the motivation to chronicle their 'plural marriage' Video

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown, four spouses explain the motivation to chronicle their 'plural marriage'

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown, along with his four spouses, explain the motivation to chronicle their 'plural marriage' for hit TLC series.

"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown is over the moon about her new man.

Brown, who has been single for just over a year after leaving polygamy in 2021, took to her Instagram story Tuesday to share details about her dating life.

"I just have to tell you, I’m dating someone exclusively," she gleamed with excitement.

"He’s wonderful, he’s romantic and so kind … everything that I’ve been looking for."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN SHARES GLIMPSE OF SHOW SET AFTER EXITING SERIES: 'BITTERSWEET'

Christine Brown lives in Salt Lake City with her daughter Truely.

Christine Brown lives in Salt Lake City with her daughter Truely. (TLC)


Brown pointed out that her new love interest is also great with kids, and she specifically noted he’s "incredible with Truely," her youngest child with ex-husband Kody Brown.

"He’s absolutely a dream come true," she admitted during her "car confessions," a series of videos she regularly shares to Instagram.

She continued to update her fans with details about her new relationship but decided to keep his identity private.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN REFLECTS ON LEAVING POLYGAMY: 'EVERY SINGLE CELL IN MY BODY IS HAPPIER'

"I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now, I’m just keeping him to myself though. I’ll let you guys know a little bit more information later but just … so excited!"

The 50-year-old reality television star has been glowing in recent social media posts.

The 50-year-old reality television star has been glowing in recent social media posts. (Instagram)

Brown’s decision to keep her beau’s identity under wraps may not come as a surprise to many since she had to share a husband with three other women in the past.

"Sister Wives" features Kody Brown's struggling relationships with Robyn, Meri, Christine and Janelle.

"Sister Wives" features Kody Brown's struggling relationships with Robyn, Meri, Christine and Janelle. (Getty Images)

The reality television star was in a plural marriage for 26 years. She previously shared a life with her former spouse, Kody, and his other three wives, Meri, Janelle and Robyn, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody has a total of 18 children among the women.

In November 2021, Brown announced her decision to leave Kody and her sister wives in a statement she posted on Instagram.

Last week, Brown shared a photo of herself on social media looking happier than ever as she asked her fans for dating advice. 

"I’m dating again!! Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy! Any advice for dating at 50?!" she asked.

Brown continues to channel her self-love, as her recent Instagram post showed her participating in a "Love Yourself" challenge among other women and spending more time with her daughters.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

