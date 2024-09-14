Pink pushes through aerial performance after injuring knee during concert: 'You don't need knees to fly'

The show must go on for Pink.

During her Las Vegas concert on Friday, the "So What" singer – who allegedly hurt her knee while performing on stage at Allegiant Stadium – gave concertgoers quite the show as she continued on with her aerial stunts despite the injury.

In a video posted online, the Grammy Award-winning singer can be seen limping onstage with two people assisting her.

"Thanks, guys," she said, while getting hooked up to her aerial harness. "You don't need knees to fly. I'm coming to see you in the back!"

Fans shared various videos online of the singer pushing through the pain and delivering a showstopping encore.

"@P!NK soared through Allegiant Stadium - hurt knee and all! She might have put on the best live concert I’ve ever seen," one fan captioned a TikTok video.

"She’s super human," another commented on the video. "I love that woman. One of the best performers I have ever seen live."

A representative for the singer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The move comes months after the singer "Just Give Me a Reason" singer was forced to cancel her show in Switzerland due to doctor's orders.

"I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday," the 45-year-old wrote on her Instagram in July.

She said she does "everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night," but added that after she explored every option available, her doctor advised her, "I’m unable to continue with the show tomorrow."

She continued, "I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel."

Pink said all tickets for the show would be refunded.

"Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon," Pink added.

She didn’t specify what she was suffering from.

