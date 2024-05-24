Singer Kelly Rowland defends clash with security guard on red carpet: 'I stood my ground'

Kelly Rowland is sticking up for herself after making headlines for going off on a security guard at the Cannes Film Festival.

"The woman knows what happened, I know what happened," Rowland told The Associated Press at the amfAR Gala on Thursday.

"I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it."

The former Destiny's Child member made waves while attending the premiere of "Marcello Mio" at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, when she appeared to yell at a security guard while walking the red carpet.

In a series of photos, Rowland is seen posing and waving to fans while on the carpet. However, as she made her way up the stairs with the help of a female security guard, things took a turn.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer and actress became agitated after the security guard became too "aggressive" toward her.

"The people who are assigned to helping stars walk the red carpet were being aggressive and Kelly was trying to ignore it," an insider told the outlet. "By the time [Rowland] got to the last woman she had had it because she scolded Kelly and told her to move when she was trying to wave to fans and help the paparazzi get their shot."

Rowland told The Associated Press that "there were other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me, and they didn't get scolded or pushed off or told to get off [the carpet]."

"I stood my ground," she added. "And she felt like she had to stand hers, but I stood my ground. And that was it."

This latest incident comes just months after Rowland allegedly walked off the "Today" set due to issues with her dressing room.

"Kelly and her team were not happy. They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Hoda Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour," a source familiar with the situation told Page Six at the time.

In response, Rowland's representative told " Entertainment Tonight," "After 28 years of knowing her, Kelly Rowland remains one of the kindest, most amiable humans I have ever met and have had the blessing to represent."

