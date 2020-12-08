Singer Ann Marie arrested for allegedly shooting man in head in Georgia hotel room

R&B singer Ann Marie was arrested in Georgia in connection with the death of a man who was fatally shot in the head.

The singer, whose real name is Joann Marie Slater, is from Chicago. Online records viewed by Fox News show that the artist was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail on Dec. 2 for the charges of simple battery, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident took place on Nov. 19. As of Tuesday, records show Slater has not been released from custody.

The shooting took place at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel on Peachtree Road, Atlanta police said, according to CBS 46. An officer reported that the victim, who was a 24-year-old man, was responsive when first approached by police.

The outlet, citing a police report, said Slater was listed as a woman at the scene. She allegedly told an officer that the victim was shot after "a gun fell off of a table in the hotel room which caused the gun to go off hitting the victim."

Slater was allegedly "screaming hysterically," according to the report. It further states that she was removed from the room where the shooting took place.

The report notes that Slater asked officers if the victim was OK and explained they were visting Atlanta. She said they grew up in Chicago together.

Slater boasts 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and 1.15 million on her YouTube account, where she often shares her music with fans.The musician is reportedly best known for her 2018 song titled "Secret." She released an EP called "Pretty Psycho" last year, and two weeks ago, she shared a video for her song titled "Come Over" featuring Yung Bleu.