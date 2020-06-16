'Siesta Key' star Alex Kompothecras fired by MTV after allegedly sharing racist posts online

Alex Kompothecras has been fired from the MTV reality show "Siesta Key" after allegedly making racist comments online, including sharing white supremacist images.

The news was confirmed to Fox News by a spokesperson from MTV on Tuesday.

"We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," read the online statement. "He will not be in future seasons of 'Siesta Key.'"

The show's official social media channels shared the same statement on Tuesday.

The exact posts and the extent of their alleged content are unclear at this time, but have been making the rounds online via fan pages, People reports.

Kompothecras, 25, has appeared in all three seasons of the show, according to IMDb.

"Alex is the King of Siesta Key. He’s known for his over the top parties and playboy lifestyle," reads a bio provided by MTV. "But now that Alex has graduated college, he has to focus less on the pleasures of careless youth and more on his uncertain future."

Kompothecras' father Gary has also served as a producer on the show, while his girlfriend and mother of his child Alyssa Salerno is also featured in the cast.

Reps for MTV did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment and Kompothecras could not be reached.

Kompothecras is among a handful of reality stars to be dropped from their programs due to racially biased behavior, including Dee Nguyen of MTV's "The Challenge," as well as several cast members from "Vanderpump Rules."