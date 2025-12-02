Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Entertainment

Sienna Miller, 43, reveals pregnancy by posing nearly nude in sheer gown

Actress and model Sienna Miller is expecting second child with boyfriend Oli Green

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
close
Sienna Miller recalls moment Kevin Costner asked her to be a part of 'Horizon' Video

Sienna Miller recalls moment Kevin Costner asked her to be a part of 'Horizon'

"Horizon" star Sienna Miller spoke to Fox News Digital about filming the Western trilogy with Kevin Costner after receiving a surprising phone call.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sienna Miller knows how to make a statement. 

On Monday, Miller, 43, debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London, England, while wearing a lingerie-style sheer gown with a pair of white underwear. 

The actress and model, who welcomed a daughter with boyfriend Oli Green in 2023, is also mom to daughter Marlowe, 13, whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge.

SIENNA MILLER SAYS BROADWAY PRODUCER TOLD HER TO 'F--- OFF' AFTER SHE ASKED FOR PAY EQUAL TO MALE CO-STAR

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller debuted her baby bump on Dec. 1. (Getty Images)

A representative for Miller did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

In 2023, Miller spoke candidly about giving birth later in life. 

"I'd love to get to a point where I didn't feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby," she told Vogue. "To show I'm in on the joke."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Sienna Miller looked ethereal in a semi-sheer chiffon purple ruffled Chloe gown on the red carpet at the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga."

Miller candidly spoke about giving birth later in life during an interview with Vogue in 2023. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

During an interview with Elle UK in 2022, the "Horizon: An American Saga" star opened up about her fertility journey and freezing her eggs at 40. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Sienna Miller stunned in a flowy white Chloe dress with lace and ruffles on the red carpet at the premiere of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1," pairing the dress with knee-high black boots.

This will be Miller's third child. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Then I got to 40, and I froze some eggs," she added. "Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

Trending

Close modal

Continue