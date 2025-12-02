Sienna Miller, 43, reveals pregnancy by posing nearly nude in sheer gown

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sienna Miller knows how to make a statement.

On Monday, Miller, 43, debuted her baby bump at the 2025 Fashion Awards in London, England, while wearing a lingerie-style sheer gown with a pair of white underwear.

The actress and model, who welcomed a daughter with boyfriend Oli Green in 2023, is also mom to daughter Marlowe, 13, whom she shares with ex Tom Sturridge.

A representative for Miller did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

In 2023, Miller spoke candidly about giving birth later in life.

"I'd love to get to a point where I didn't feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby," she told Vogue. "To show I'm in on the joke."

During an interview with Elle UK in 2022, the "Horizon: An American Saga" star opened up about her fertility journey and freezing her eggs at 40.

"[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me."

"Then I got to 40, and I froze some eggs," she added. "Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."