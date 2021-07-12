SI Swimsuit model Camille Kostek and longtime love Rob Gronkowski enjoy cozy date night at ESPY Awards

Camille Kostek had an extra special date night with longtime beau Rob Gronkowski.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end enjoyed a cozy Saturday together in New York City. The pair happily embraced on the ESPYs red carpet. The four-time Super Bowl champ was on hand as a presenter for the event.

Gronkowski, 32, and the Kostek, 29, complemented each other with matching all-black ensembles. The cover girl proudly flaunted her beach-ready physique with a curve-hugging sparkling gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

In 2018, Kostek made her debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit as part of the magazine’s first open casting call. She was a co-winner of the competition that year alongside Haley Kalil.



That same year, Kostek told Fox News she’s always envisioned herself as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and believed the magazine offers an empowering message for women.



"If I didn’t think I could be here, I wouldn’t do it," said Kostek. "It’s been such a refreshing, exciting time for me to model and be represented by a company that embraces women of every shape and size. It’s been so nice to not have that pressure to change just to be on a runway show or photoshoot. That’s exactly what I stand for as a woman and a sister.

"I just want to send the best message possible to women. And I’m just so thankful because I honestly never thought I could model. I’ve always been told I wasn’t tall enough, I wasn’t thin enough. It’s motivating when someone tells you it’s possible to do something that seems impossible."

In 2019, the former New England Patriots cheerleader became the magazine’s cover girl alongside Tyra Banks and Alex Morgan. Kostek has gone on to become an advocate for body positivity, leading the hashtag #NeverNotDancing on social media.



Kostek and Gronkowski have been dating since 2015.

The model is set to appear in this year’s SI Swimsuit issue, which will hit newsstands on July 19.

"I get just as excited to show up on that set and shoot for that magazine as I did when I was a rookie," she told Fox News in May. "It is one of the most honorable things that I do. It goes beyond just posing for the magazine. The women behind the brand, the models within the brand, they're people like I'd never met before. Everyone just shares such a light and a love for wanting to really make waves in this industry, and I really didn't get my big yes until Sports Illustrated."