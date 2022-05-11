SI Swim model Camille Kostek sizzles in new Swimsuits For All collection

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

She’s back and making a splash.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek has returned with a new collection for size-inclusive brand Swimsuits For All. This is Camille Kostek's second consecutive year with Swimsuits for All. Fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl Ashley Graham previously partnered with the company.

The summer collection, "Flirting With Nature," aims to "celebrate all women in their all-natural states." It features the 30-year-old soaking up the sun in sizzling snaps while on a beachy getaway.

Some pieces available from Kostek’s collection include a reversible criss-cross bikini set, "cheeky" bottoms, curve-hugging one-pieces and a plunging monokini, among others. Sizes range from S-2XL, with prices ranging from $30 to $128.

"Women of all shapes, sizes and walks of life deserve to feel natural and confident when they are in swimwear," Kostek told Fox News Digital in a statement. "Swimsuits For All and I have prioritized inclusivity from the start, designing pieces that are sexy while providing support in all of the right areas, with the functional needs of women of all sizes in mind. Each piece moves with your body, whether you're taking a dip in the pool, lounging or hopping on a jet ski."

Kostek will also host a meet and greet Thursday at a pop-up shop in Santa Monica, California.

The former Patriots cheerleader made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 as part of the outlet’s first open casting call. She was a co-winner of the competition that year alongside Haley Kalil. She appeared on the cover in 2019.

In January of this year, the "Wipeout" field host reflected on that special moment in making the cover.

"When I look at that cover, it’s like, wow, the second you start to fully believe in yourself, you can achieve your dreams," she told Fox News Digital at the time. "I stopped comparing myself to other people, especially in an industry that’s so easy to compare yourself with other people when it comes down to modeling and the way you appear in your body, especially in a swimsuit. The second that I let go of those fears and limits, I was able to achieve my dreams, like appearing on that cover.

"That’s a message I want to share with everybody," she continued. "Stop limiting yourself. Be daring, be bold, be brave and believe in yourself. The best things come out of that, and you grow closer to your truer self. I think the best things come out of pushing boundaries. So every time I see that cover, I see someone who believed in herself. She believed that she could, she went for it, and look what happened. To this day, I still love talking about it because I get those euphoric feelings as if it happened yesterday. So my message? Go for it."