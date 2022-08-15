Sheryl Crow's eponymous documentary sheds light on ‘battle with the real low lows’: 'It was really liberating'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sheryl Crow opened up about what it was like filming her documentary, "Sheryl," and having to relive her darkest moments.

The documentary chronicles Crow’s rise to fame, starting from when she was a young girl, the challenges she faced early on in her career and all the highs and lows she has experienced both in her personal life and in her career.

During an appearance on "The Today Show," Crow revealed what experiences were the most difficult for her to revisit while filming the documentary.

"There was a lot of stuff I had never talked about in there," Crow said. "There have been some deaths along the way that have really affected me, certainly John O’Brian’s death from ‘Leaving Las Vegas.’ My battle with the real low lows and having to go get help, it’s all in there. Actually, to be honest, it was really liberating finally just talking about it."

Despite feeling liberated in finally telling her story, Crow admitted to feeling terrified during the process, and even more so now that the documentary is out there and people are coming up to her saying they watched it. She noted, "It was king of terrifying… laying it all out" and knowing people know "all the good stuff and all of the heavy stuff."

Crow explained many of her popular songs give off the impression that her music is always upbeat and happy, leading them to think her life has always been the same. She believes, however, that the songs about her struggles tell the real story of her life and are the ones audiences can relate to, leaving them feeling something after hearing them.

"People think you have ‘All I Wanna Do’ and ‘Everyday is a Winding Road’ and you’re upbeat and you’re happy all the time, and ‘Soak Up the Sun,’ but ultimately, it’s your deep cuts that tell the story," Crow explained.

Crow's documentary includes her battle with breast cancer, her relationship with Lance Armstrong during his scandal, as well as her other high-profile relationships, her struggles with depression and her time on tour with Michael Jackson.

While there is some focus on the tougher moments in her life, the documentary also includes some happier moments in her life, and even features her sons. Crow has two sons, Wyatt Steven Crow, 15, and Levi James Crow, 12, who she adopted in 2007 and 2010, respectively.

Crow explained she is usually very strict with her children and their exposure to the public, explaining she doesn’t allow them to have a presence on social media, but that they are in the documentary and even inspired her to write her new song "Forever," which is featured at the end of the film.

"They are living through a pandemic, they are worried about their planet, they’re worried about going to school and not being safe with guns and all, and I didn’t have that stress," Crow explained. "The song really is to remind us all that every moment is a gift and we have to stay in that moment. Don’t be distracted by a phone in between you and your loved ones and make the most of every moment. I wrote it for them."

The documentary, "Sheryl," is available to stream on Showtime.