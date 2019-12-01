Shawn Mendes cancels Brazil show due to laryngitis, apologizes to fans

Shawn Mendes is "so sorry" for canceling a show in Brazil.

The 21-year-old singer tweeted a message to fans on November 30, announcing the cancelation of his Sao Paulo show due to laryngitis.

"Sao Paulo, I’m so so sorry to have to tell you this, but today I woke up feeling ill, and went to the doctor, to find out I have laryngitis and a sinus infection which has caused swelling of my vocal cords," said Mendes. "It breaks my heart to do this but my doctors told me I cannot perform tonight or it would risk long-term damage to my voice."

"I love you all so much and apologize from the bottom of my heart as I wish I could be there on stage tonight," he concluded. "I promise I will make it up to you next time I’m back in South America. Te Amo."

He followed his message with a second tweet, simply saying: "I'm so sorry."

Mendes will next perform on December 3 in Rio de Janeiro.

Just last weekend, Mendes and his girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello, snagged an American Music Award for Collaboration of the Year for their song "Señorita."

Mendes was also nominated for Favorite Social Artist, but the award went to K-Pop group BTS.