Sharon Stone says voting for Kamala Harris 'will save your families lives' amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Sharon Stone is pleading with voters.

On Sunday, the 62-year-old Oscar nominee took to Instagram to send a special message to women voters in Florida ahead of the upcoming presidential election, imploring them to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The star shared a simple image: a black background with white lettering in a note addressed to the "Women of Florida."

"Hi! I've come to visit your state since I was a teenager. The sun, the music!!, the Keys!" she began. "I made the Specialist there. I raised money for battered women there. What I know about you: you're résiliant, brave, fun, smart and yes you are sexy if I can be so bold."

Stone continued: "Your COVID numbers are scaring me, because I'm a long time infectious disease worker; I helped your families and friends w HIV/AIDS & I will be there to help you recover from this. As a mom, a woman, & someone who SEES you, I urge you to believe me when I say Trust is why voting for a woman in the White House will save your families lives."

The "Basic Instinct" star was, of course, referring to Kamala Harris, the vice presidential candidate paired with Joe Biden to oppose Trump.

"VOTE #BIDENHARRIS to live," Stone concluded, before singing the note.

The message to Floridians follows a similar one the actress sent to the "Women of South Carolina" just last week, urging them to vote against Lindsey Graham.

"Hello. I respect you. I love your state. I love its rich history and its beauty. I do think often that you deserve to be seen as whole people every single time you enter a room," she wrote. "I would not dare tell you how to get that done. But I do ask, does a man like [Graham], however clever he may be, and I think he is, actually SEE you?"

Stone concluded: "What about your daughters, and their dreams, their futures?"

The actress joins a long list of stars that have thrown their support behind the Biden-Harris ticket.

She joins the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Taylor Swift in her endorsement, while stars like Jon Voight and Kirstie Alley have voiced support for Trump.

In August, Stone shared a video on Instagram in which she discussed her sister's battle with coronavirus and begged fans not to "vote for a killer," likely in reference to Trump.