Sharon Osbourne 'suddenly' passed out for 20 minutes during recent medical emergency: 'Nobody knows why'

Sharon Osbourne finally revealed details of her emergency health scare.

Sharon, 70, claimed she "suddenly" passed out for 20 minutes while filming on Dec.16, however she isn't exactly sure why it happened.

"I wish I could but I can't [tell you why]," Sharon said during Tuesday's episode of U.K.'s "The Talk." "It was the weirdest thing – I was doing some filming and suddenly they tell me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes. I was in hospital. I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital and I did every test over two days and nobody knows why."

WATCH ‘SHARON OSBOURNE: TO HELL AND BACK’ ONLINE - FOX NATION

Sharon previously gave an update to her Instagram followers a few days after the medical emergency.

The TV personality shared a photo of her dogs in front of the Christmas tree and revealed she was "back home and doing great." She also thanked everyone for the love.

Ventura County Fire Department confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time that their team responded to a "medical call" at Glen Tavern around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital.

Sharon's son, Jack Osbourne, shared an update on his mother's health the following day and clarified details in an Instagram story.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Ok, here is what I'll say - first things first MY MOTHER WASN'T FILMING AN EPISODE OF @ghostadventures," he wrote on the social media app. "She was filming an episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha."

"Now that we have made that clear…She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about it when she's ready."

Sharon's health emergency occurred at the end of a challenging year for her family. Her husband Ozzy Osbourne suffers from Parkinson's disease and underwent a life-altering surgery in June.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP