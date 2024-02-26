Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Shannen Doherty told in plastic surgery consult that she'd be 'great candidate' for face-lift

Doherty, 52, was hoping to be told she 'didn’t need a face-lift' after going to see a plastic surgeon for an 'overall assessment'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Shannen Doherty was not happy when she was told she was a "great candidate" for a face-lift.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress took a trip down memory lane on Monday's "Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty" podcast episode with guest Anne Marie Kortright. 

Doherty told Kortright that she recently visited celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond for an "overall assessment" and left the appointment with a recommended procedure she was not ready for.

Shannen Doherty

Shannen Doherty was told she would be a "great candidate" for a face-lift. (Getty Images)

"I wanted to be told that I didn’t need a face-lift," Doherty explained. "I went in to be like I’m, ‘Oh, I’m here for a face-lift consult,’ and what I wanted to hear was, ‘You don’t need one.’" 

She added, "But instead what I heard was, ‘Oh, you’re a great candidate for one,' and I was like, ‘No! No, not yet.’ It petrifies me."

Anne Marie Kortright and Shannen Doherty

Anne Marie Kortright, left, and Shannen Doherty are longtime friends. They were photographed here in 2004. (Photo by J.Sciulli/WireImage)

Kortright noted it would be an "interesting moment" if Doherty went through with the procedure.

"Oh, God, I don’t know if I can do it," the "Charmed" actress replied. "It really scares me," she added. "I don’t want to come out like a different person — that’s what really frightens me."

Model Anne Marie Kortright

Model Anne Marie Kortright said she has not had work done to her face because she is "petrified of the needles." (Photo by Presley Ann)

The duo continued to chat about their wellness and beauty routines, and Kortright admitted she is "petrified of the needles," which has stopped her from getting beauty treatments in the past.

Kortright moved her face to prove that she has stayed away from procedures. "Mine does too, but I have had Botox," Doherty said. "I’ve done it a couple times. I think the last time I did it was, like, six months ago."

Shannen Doherty soft smiles/smirks at the camera in a white blouse

Shannen Doherty shared that she has had Botox done "a couple times." (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Hallmark ChanneL)

In the past, Doherty has slammed beauty treatments for women. In 2021, she made an entire Instagram post dedicated to women who "embrace" their natural face.

"Watching movies tonight and noticed there were few female characters I could relate to," her caption of a selfie began. "You know, women without fillers, without Botox, without a facelift. Women who embraced their face and all the experience it showed. I have lived. I love that I’ve lived and that my face reflects my life."

Shannen Doherty smiling

Actress Shannen Doherty previously made an Instagram post dedicated to women who "embrace" their face instead of getting cosmetic injections. (Getty Images)

She added, "I survived a lot yes cancer but more than that. I embrace me now. Finally. Done with the perception magazines and Hollywood try to make us in to. I want to see women like me. Women like us."

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

