Shania Twain shared how she feels about her ex-husband's "great mistake" of cheating.

Twain, 58, noted she doesn't "hate" Mutt Lange, whom she divorced in 2008, but explained the affair is "his mistake" to live with.

"Forgiveness is in the family of letting go," the country music star said during an appearance on the "Great Company with Jamie Laing" podcast. "But forgiveness, more specifically for me anyway, is not about forgetting necessarily. It's about understanding the other person, and that might mean that they're wrong. ... Maybe you believe forever that whatever they did was wrong."

She added: "Do I hate my ex-husband for making a mistake? No. It's his mistake. Not my mistake."

SHANIA TWAIN STANDS NAKED IN FRONT OF A MIRROR TO GET COMFORTABLE WITH AGING: ‘I WANT TO KNOW IT’S THERE'

"So sad for him that he made such a great mistake that he has to live with," Twain continued. "And I don't know what that is, but it's not... that's not my weight."

Twain and Lange got married in 1993. The record producer had an affair with Twain's close friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud. Lange and Twain split in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2010.

Twain shares a son with her ex-husband; Eja D'Angelo Lange.

The "You're Still The One" singer moved on with Thiébaud's former husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. The pair married in 2011.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While speaking of forgiveness, Twain brought up Jerry Twain. The country singer's mother and stepfather died in a car crash in 1987.

"My father's a better example, okay, because this is someone that I totally forgive," Twain said on the podcast.

"I understand that he wasn't well, that you don't act certain ways unless there's something wrong with you," she added. "There's something wrong with your stability."

"I feel bad that he had those problems. So, it's not for him, not for, you know... so, it's very hard to hate or not be able to forgive somebody that you believe," Twain continued.

"He’s a human being that deserves empathy and understanding. I think we all do, you know? If you're a criminal, just 'cause you're... you don't hate your own parent, or I'm speaking for myself, you know?"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Twain has shared that she suffered sexual and physical abuse at the hands of her stepfather, Jerry.

"My stepfather would fondle me up on the top and make me go without a shirt, and I was already maturing," she revealed during a 2023 appearance on "Today."

The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" singer was raised by her mother, Sharon, and Jerry, in Timmins, Ontario, Canada.

She was left to care for her siblings at the age of 22 after they died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP