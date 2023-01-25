India jeweler snags Guinness World Records title with watch design using over 17k diamonds

A jeweler in India holds the new Guinness World Records title for the most diamonds set on a watch.

Renani Jewels in Meerut dazzled counters with 17,524 diamonds – 17,512 white ones and 12 black ones – on Dec. 29, 2022, GWR announced Tuesday.

The construction of the timepiece is just as unique as the number of diamonds on it. Once the hand-drawn sketch of the watch's design was finalized, it was recreated in 3D as a computer-aided-design and then printed.

The diamonds were then places one by one onto the watch. GWR said it took five different forms of polishing to give the watch its desired look.

The jeweler named the watch Srinkia - the watch of good fortunes.

Inspired by ancient Indian mythology, Srinkia means flower and signifies Lakshmi, the Indian goddess of wealth and good fortunes, according to Renani Jewels Founder and CEO Harshit Bansal.

"We and the whole team have worked really hard for months and this watch was created with so much passion and greatness. One should always seek for new challenges in life. I look forward to new technologies that we can merge with traditional methods of jewellery making. I believe that this technology will make the impossible, possible," Bansal said.

The diamonds were authenticated by an International Gemological Institute Lab certificate to determine that actual diamonds were used. To verify the number for the record, each individual diamond had to be counted in the presence of a jewelry and diamond expert.

According to GWR's guidelines, the diamond had to be sourced from producers that are certified by the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), which prevents "conflict" diamonds from entering the mainstream market.

Renani Jewels said the main challenge it faced in creating the record-breaking watch was finding a huge quantity of diamonds with the same color, size, shape and clarity.

The completed watch weighs 373.30 grams (0.823 lbs.) and is completely wearable, the jeweler said.

This watch beat the previous record set in December 2018 by Aaron Shum Jewelry Ltd. in Hong Kong with 15,858 diamonds.