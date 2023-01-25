Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

India jeweler snags Guinness World Records title with watch design using over 17k diamonds

The record-breaking watch from Meerut, India, dazzled with 17,512 white diamonds and 12 black diamonds

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 24 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for January 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

A jeweler in India holds the new Guinness World Records title for the most diamonds set on a watch.

Renani Jewels in Meerut dazzled counters with 17,524 diamonds – 17,512 white ones and 12 black ones – on Dec. 29, 2022, GWR announced Tuesday.

The construction of the timepiece is just as unique as the number of diamonds on it. Once the hand-drawn sketch of the watch's design was finalized, it was recreated in 3D as a computer-aided-design and then printed.

The diamonds were then places one by one onto the watch. GWR said it took five different forms of polishing to give the watch its desired look.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS NAMES 23-YEAR-OLD CHIHUAHUA MIX FROM OHIO WORLD'S OLDEST LIVING DOG

Renani Jewels in Meerut, India, claimed the Guinness World Records title for the most diamonds set on a watch.

Renani Jewels in Meerut, India, claimed the Guinness World Records title for the most diamonds set on a watch. (Guinness World Records)

The jeweler named the watch Srinkia - the watch of good fortunes. 

Inspired by ancient Indian mythology, Srinkia means flower and signifies Lakshmi, the Indian goddess of wealth and good fortunes, according to Renani Jewels Founder and CEO Harshit Bansal.

"We and the whole team have worked really hard for months and this watch was created with so much passion and greatness. One should always seek for new challenges in life. I look forward to new technologies that we can merge with traditional methods of jewellery making. I believe that this technology will make the impossible, possible," Bansal said.

Indian jeweler Renani Jewels holds the Guinness World Records title for the most diamonds set on a watch with 17,524.

Indian jeweler Renani Jewels holds the Guinness World Records title for the most diamonds set on a watch with 17,524. (Guinness World Records)

The diamonds were authenticated by an International Gemological Institute Lab certificate to determine that actual diamonds were used. To verify the number for the record, each individual diamond had to be counted in the presence of a jewelry and diamond expert.

According to GWR's guidelines, the diamond had to be sourced from producers that are certified by the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS), which prevents "conflict" diamonds from entering the mainstream market.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS IDENTIFIES LARGEST UNCUT EMERALD WEIGHING 3 POUNDS AND RESEMBLING A RHINO HORN

The watch created by Renani Jewels in India has 17,512 white diamonds and 12 black diamonds.

The watch created by Renani Jewels in India has 17,512 white diamonds and 12 black diamonds. (Guinness World Records)

Renani Jewels said the main challenge it faced in creating the record-breaking watch was finding a huge quantity of diamonds with the same color, size, shape and clarity.

The completed watch weighs 373.30 grams (0.823 lbs.) and is completely wearable, the jeweler said.

The diamond-covered watch was a labor of love, requiring each diamond to be meticulously placed to achieve the desired look.

The diamond-covered watch was a labor of love, requiring each diamond to be meticulously placed to achieve the desired look. (Guinness World Records)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This watch beat the previous record set in December 2018 by Aaron Shum Jewelry Ltd. in Hong Kong with 15,858 diamonds. 