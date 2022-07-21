Expand / Collapse search
Late Night
Published

Jimmy Fallon jokes about Biden retiring: 'Anything you’d like to announce?'

Fallon also joked about President Biden's controversial meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon on Monday joked about President Biden perhaps not running for a second term. 

"I read that Dr. Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Biden’s term," Fallon said during his opening monologue. "Yep, then everyone turned to Biden like, ‘Is there anything you’d like to announce?’" 

He added that once Fauci left he would be replaced by a "new, slightly weaker variant." 

The comedian’s joke comes as polling says Democrats would prefer another candidate to run in 2024 due to Biden’s low approval ratings amid record high inflation and multiple other crises. He would also be 82 years old if he was elected to second term in the White House.

Jimmy Fallon does his "Tonight Show" monologue on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. 

Jimmy Fallon does his "Tonight Show" monologue on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.  (Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

A recent poll found that 64% of Democratic voters don’t want Biden to run again. 

But the White House has insisted that Biden plans to seek a second term. 

Fallon also joked about Biden’s controversial meeting and fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying the fist bump was actually the president "trying to punch him as hard" as he could. 

The U.S. has accused the crown prince of orchestrating the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. 

Fallon said it wasn’t a "great look." 

President Joe Biden fist bumps Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Alsalam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 15, 2022. 

President Joe Biden fist bumps Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Alsalam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 15, 2022.  (Royal Court of Saudi Arabia / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"It’s like greeting [Russian President Vladimir] Putin with a chest bump and a bro hug. ‘My man!’" Fallon joked.

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert also mocked Biden over the fist bump. "It was important that Biden put a lot of thought into how he would greet MBS," Colbert said, "and … boom go the ethics." 

