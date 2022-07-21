Jimmy Fallon jokes about Biden retiring: 'Anything you’d like to announce?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon on Monday joked about President Biden perhaps not running for a second term.

"I read that Dr. Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Biden’s term," Fallon said during his opening monologue. "Yep, then everyone turned to Biden like, ‘Is there anything you’d like to announce?’"

He added that once Fauci left he would be replaced by a "new, slightly weaker variant."

The comedian’s joke comes as polling says Democrats would prefer another candidate to run in 2024 due to Biden’s low approval ratings amid record high inflation and multiple other crises. He would also be 82 years old if he was elected to second term in the White House.

A recent poll found that 64% of Democratic voters don’t want Biden to run again.

But the White House has insisted that Biden plans to seek a second term.

Fallon also joked about Biden’s controversial meeting and fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying the fist bump was actually the president "trying to punch him as hard" as he could.

The U.S. has accused the crown prince of orchestrating the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Fallon said it wasn’t a "great look."

"It’s like greeting [Russian President Vladimir] Putin with a chest bump and a bro hug. ‘My man!’" Fallon joked.

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert also mocked Biden over the fist bump. "It was important that Biden put a lot of thought into how he would greet MBS," Colbert said, "and … boom go the ethics."