Shakira freaks out as rat creeps toward her head while she lies on rocky beach for glamorous music video

Laid out on a rocky beach with flowing pink hair and a long curvy green tail, Shakira played the part of a beautiful mermaid well in her latest music video – that is until a rat almost crawled on her face.

The pop diva shared the disgusting yet hilarious moment on her Instagram on Wednesday, which showed her leap up screaming as she noticed the unwanted pest, leaving some of her pink hair extensions on the ground.

"Things that happen even to mermaids," the 46-year-old jokingly captioned the video clip in Spanish, adding a shrugging emoji.

In a subsequent post, the "Hips Don’t Lie" singer shared a more composed clip from the music video of her swimming around (as a mermaid) and being carried across the beach by human co-star Colombian singer Manuel Turizo – sans rodent.

The rat wasn't completely unwanted in the video as it was seen in the final cut, maybe just not so close to the pop star's face.

Later in the "Copa Vacia" video, Shakira is put inside a fish tank, which also apparently caused another mishap.

"The fish tank broke, the set began to flood, and they had to take me out of there. I couldn’t go out because I had a mermaid tail, and I couldn’t climb out," she told Univision’s Spanish language Primer Impacto recently, according to Hola!

She said she was eventually removed from the faulty tank with a crane.

"Every man for himself. Good thing it was just an anecdote, and I’m here to tell it," she said, adding that Turizo had predicted the tank would break.

"He had told me that the fish tank would break," she said. "I thought it was impossible, believing we had impeccable safety standards. But, to my surprise, his prediction came true."

Fans obviously still had the "She Wolf" singer’s messy split from Gerard Piqué on their minds – amid rumors he cheated with a girl half her age – and several of them joked in the comments on her rat video that the pest was actually the 36-year-old ex-soccer player trying to crawl back to her.

"Dmnnn girl you are too good for Piqué !!!!!!" one fan deadpanned.

Shakira and Pique were together for 11 years and share two children: Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8. The "Whenever, Wherever" singer posted a sweet picture of her with her boys at a baseball game Wednesday.

"At the Dodgers game with the kiddos last night! amazing game!" she captioned a selfie with her two smiling boys decked out in Dodgers gear.

