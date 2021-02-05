Expand / Collapse search
Shakira
Published

Shakira debuts new red hair: 'Surprise!'

The 44-year-old singer's new 'do is reminiscent of her 'MTV Unplugged' days

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Shakira just debuted her new look -- and fans are loving it.

The "Hips Don’t Lie" singer, 44, shocked the world on Friday when she showed off her new fiery red hair on Instagram.

"Voilà," the singer wrote in the caption, showing off her new do with a stunning selfie.

The singer is seen in the photo striking a pose in her bathroom, pouting her lips while sporting her voluminous hair and a "Where’s Waldo"-esque top.

SHAKIRA WOWS IN PURPLE BIKINI SHE DESIGNED HERSELF

Shakira swapped out her signature blonde hair for a fiery new red color.

Shakira swapped out her signature blonde hair for a fiery new red color. (Reuters)

The singer also shared a time-lapsed video -- simply captioned, "Surprise!" --  that showed her straightening her hair with a heated brush while discussing why she decided to change up her look.

"The idea was that it would be more pink," she said in Spanish. "But since I ran out of pink, I had to mix it with another product that I had out there that was a little more intense."

Shakira traditionally rocks her long, wavy blonde locks, but she is no stranger to dying her hair. In December, the Latin sensation sported dark auburn locks in the music video for "Girl Like Me" alongside the Black Eyed Peas.

Furthermore, Shakira rocked a dark red hairstyle, much akin to her new look, back in 2000 for her "MTV Unplugged" album.

Instagram users were quick to point out the resemblance to Shakira’s old self.

Shakira rocked a dark red hairstyle, much akin to her new look, back in 2000 for her 'MTV Unplugged' album. 

Shakira rocked a dark red hairstyle, much akin to her new look, back in 2000 for her 'MTV Unplugged' album.  (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

"OLD SCHOOL SHAK 😍," model Mimi Pabon wrote.

"Rockira Is Coming 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," another commenter wrote, referencing back to Shakira’s 2000 look.

"MTV UNPLUGGED 2 🔥🔥🔥🔥," said another user.

