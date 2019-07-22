Serial killer Todd Kohlhepp the subject of limited series ‘Devil Unchained’ on Investigation Discovery

A three-part leries from Investigation Discovery will examine the dramatic rescue of a woman locked inside a shipping container and "chained like a dog" by a serial killer.

“Serial Killer: Devil Unchained” sheds light on the harrowing ordeal of Kala Brown, a South Carolina woman who spent a grueling 65 days in captivity after being reported missing for over two months.

Brown was found disheveled and chained up on Nov. 3, 2016, in a large container at the 100-acre compound of local real estate agent Todd Kohlhepp while investigators were following up on a tip regarding a potential sex crime.

“Do you know where your buddy is?” arriving investigators asked Brown about her boyfriend, who disappeared with her on Aug. 31, 2016.

“Charlie?” Brown answered in the archival video from her rescue. “He shot him,” Brown affirmed while still in restraints. “Todd Kohlhepp shot Charlie Carver three times in the chest. He wrapped him in a blue tarp, put him in the bucket of the tractor, locked me down here -- I’ve never seen him again.”

Kohlhepp would ultimately plead guilty to the murders of Carver and six others over 13 years and was handed seven consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. The body of the 32-year-old Carver was later found on the property.

While in custody, Kohlhepp came clean to authorities about the quadruple murder of Beverly Buy, Scott Ponder, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert – all shot to death in 2003 in of a Chesnee, S.C., Superbike Motorsports location.

Additionally, Kohlhepp would be charged in connection with the deaths of Johnny and Meagan Coxie in 2015; their bodies were also recovered from Kohlhepp’s property while authorities were rescuing Brown.

These discoveries would count as Kohlhepp’s sixth and seventh murder charges. However, the limited series -- produced by journalist Maria Awes -- takes a turn when she receives a phone call from Kohlhepp, who claims to have murdered more than his seven victims. That prompted Awes, former Kohlhepp colleague and current biographer Gary Barrett and former FBI agent John Douglass to further probe the convicted killer’s background in pursuit of the truth.

“Serial Killer: Devil Unchained” premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.