Serena Williams hits the tennis court with daughter Olympia, 2, in matching purple outfits

Serena Williams has found a new doubles partner in her daughter, Olympia.

The 38-year-old multiple Grand Slam champion posted a series of photos playing tennis with her 2-year-old daughter during quarantine. The pair donned matching purple outfits and tennis racquets.

“Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)," Williams captioned the pics.

Her husband and Olympia's dad, Alexis Ohanian, quickly commented: “Six pack baby stroooooong ❤️."

Williams' sister, Venus, said, “I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!."

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki commented, "Oh my gosh!!! This is the cutest thing I have ever seen!!!"

The athlete previously told Vogue magazine about the ups and downs she feels about motherhood. “Sometimes I get really down and feel like, 'Man, I can’t do this,'” she admitted. “It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am."

"No one talks about the low moments — the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times," she said in the 2018 interview. "Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, 'Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby?' The emotions are insane.”

Williams and Ohanian, who married in 2017 in New Orleans, have said they want more kids.

In December she told Page Six, “I’m, like, ‘Oh my God, I wanted her to have a sibling and it’s getting farther and farther away.’ She’s 2 and I always wanted [them to be closer in age] because I am so close to my sister [Venus]. We are 15 months apart and I’m like, ‘That ship has sailed.’ We’ll see, I obviously want more.”