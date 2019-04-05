Sen. Bernie Sanders says he'll release his tax returns 'very shortly,' urges Trump to do likewise

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a candidate for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination, insisted Thursday night that he will release his tax returns “very shortly.”

The disclosure came during Sanders' appearance on Comedy Central's “The Daily Show.”

Before ending the interview, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah noted the recent efforts made by congressional Democrats to obtain six years' worth of tax returns from President Trump, who repeatedly has said he couldn’t release the records due to an ongoing audit. Noah did, however, also mention that Sanders has been hesitant to release his own as well.

“If Bernie hasn’t released them and Trump hasn’t released them, there’s probably secrets on both sides,” Noah told Sanders. “My theory is Trump doesn’t want us to know that he’s not a billionaire and you don’t want us to know that you are.”

That theory drew a chuckle from Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist who reportedly owns three homes.

“So are we going to see your tax returns?” Noah asked.

“You sure are,” Sanders responded. “April 15 is coming. That will be the tenth year and we will make them all public very shortly.”

Sanders clarified that he was planning on releasing 10 years worth of tax returns and issued a challenge to the president.

“I’m delighted to do that, proud to do that. Hey Mr. Trump, you do the same thing,” Sanders said to the camera.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., was the first 2020 candidate to release this year’s tax returns. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., have also released at least 10 years' worth of tax returns as has former Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.