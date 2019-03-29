Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar go to Disneyland to celebrate decades-long friendship

Close friends Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar channeled their inner child Thursday at Disneyland.

The “Cruel Intentions” stars went to the Anaheim, Calif., park to celebrate their friendship of more than 20 years and various family birthdays, according to a Disney Parks blog post.

Blair, 46, brought her son, Arthur, 7, along to the park, while Gellar, 41, was accompanied by her daughter Charlotte, 9, and son Rocky, 6, according to People.

The two snapped selfies and took a photo with Captain Marvel. They also reportedly had plans to “recreate moments” from a Disneyland trip the two took together more than two decades ago, the publication reported.

At certain moments during their outing, Gellar was seen pushing Blair in a wheelchair, per the Daily Mail, possibly due to the actress' multiple sclerosis, a cureless disease that affects the body’s central nervous system. Those with MS can experience numbness or weakness in one or more of their limbs and also suffer from a lack of coordination or an "unsteady gate," among other symptoms, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The “Legally Blonde” actress first revealed her MS diagnosis in October.

In February, after Blair spoke with ABC’s Robin Roberts about her MS battle, which marked her first TV interview since her diagnosis, she took to Instagram to thank Gellar for her endless support.

“This girl. (Always my girl) is everything. She tucked me in and brought me dinner and loved me up. I woke with so much love for #sarahmichellegellar,” she wrote, in part, at the time.

“We began our relationship with me fighting for you. I plan to continue fighting for you, for the rest of my life,” Gellar commented in response.

Fox News' Andy Sahadeo and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.