Selena Gomez vows she’ll ‘never be a meme again’ after being captured grimacing at Chris Brown VMA nomination

Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting girlfriend Rihanna in 2009

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Selena Gomez vowed Wednesday she will "never be a meme again" after she was caught on camera grimacing when Chris Brown was announced as a nominee during Tuesday night’s MTV Video Music Awards

She also didn't clap for him. 

Brown, nominated for his collaboration with Chloe Bailey on "How Does it Feel," has remained controversial since he pleaded guilty to assaulting girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. 

Hours after the show, the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer took to her Instagram story to say, "I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much Love." 

a split of Chris Brown and Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez made a disgusted face when Chris Brown was announced as a VMA nominee Tuesday night.  (Tibrina Hobson/ Dia Dipasupil)

It wasn’t clear if Gomez was talking about the grimace over Brown’s nomination. Several of her other reactions at the ceremony were also shared on social media. But she did comment "Who cares lol" after iHeartRadio AU shared the moment on its Instagram. 

For his part, Brown left a message on his Instagram story that said, "Let me mind my business." 

Selena Gomez and Chris Brown's Instagram Stories

Both singers left messages on their Instagram story after the show.  (Selena Gomez/Instagram/Chris Brown/Instagram)

Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for Gomez and Brown for comment. 

Gomez and collaborator Rema, who was seated next to her, were nominated in more than one category and won best afrobeats for their catchy hit "Calm Down." 

Chris Brown in court

Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assaulting girlfriend Rihanna while they were dating.  (Mario Anzuoni-Pool/Getty Images)

The "Only Murders in the Building" actress also caught attention on social media for her worried reaction to Olivia Rodrigo's stage malfunction during her performance of "Vampire" before realizing it was part of the show. 

Chris Brown with Rihanna

Chris Brown was sentenced to five years probation in 2009 after an assault on Rihanna.  (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

The 31-year-old has had a difficult relationship with social media and has said in the past she avoids looking at comments for the sake of her mental health. 

