Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt weren’t taking any chances this weekend after they had some lip-reading moments go viral.

The actresses posed together during the AFI Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, where they were both honored after being selected to the Top 10 film and television lists, holding their hands over their mouths.

Gomez posted the photo to her Instagram stories with the caption "We shall not speak, lol," poking fun at the faux drama created during the Golden Globes last weekend.

For "Oppenheimer" star Blunt, she and husband John Krasinski came under scrutiny when people analyzed a red carpet video of the couple, attempting to read their lips.

Several commenters online seemed to think the couple of 15 years was speaking about divorce.

"I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce," a comment read on the video, which was shared to TikTok.

Others thought it could have simply been a joke between the couple, and some even suspected they were discussing the chilly, windy weather and hoping to get inside.

Reps for Krasinski and Blunt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment about the video.

As for Gomez, she was spotted during the ceremony in a huddle with her bestie Taylor Swift, prompting speculation on what they were chatting about.

E! News posted to their social media that Gomez was gossiping about Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner to Swift, but the "Only Murders in the Building" star shut that down.

"Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business," Gomez commented on the outlet’s social media post.