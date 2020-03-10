Selena Gomez sometimes thinks she'll be 'alone forever'

Selena Gomez is opening up about her dating life.

The 27-year-old star appeared with Genius in a YouTube video -- shared on Monday -- and in it, she discussed the lyrics behind her song "Rare," which she notes is about the importance of understanding self-worth. She also shared that there are "some days" when she believes she's never going to find her significant other.

"Some days when I wake up and I'm annoyed and I'm like, 'I'm going to be alone forever.' But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, 'I know that there's someone for everybody,'' she told the outlet, adding that she's still a "baby" and "this isn't the end all be all."

Of the tune's chorus, Gomez revealed that "self-esteem and confidence is a constant struggle" for her.

“It’s getting better with time and age, but it will always be something that I’m working on," she explained. "I think recently this is the most I’ve ever been vocal about, actually I deserve this, and I have a right to claim this and I have a right to put out things that I want to put out and talk about the things that I want to talk about.

"So this is the first time that I've actually said it and the reason why is because I didn't want it to sound, I didn't want to sound like a b---h. 'I deserve everything and you can't have me unless I have this, this, this,'" Gomez admitted to Genius, adding that she knows this is "not the case."

"That's just where my mind goes to," she said. "So what I think is so important about this chorus is that it's acknowledging, 'Hey, I don't have it all. I'm not saying I'm perfect, but I do know that I'm special,' and I think that is a humble approach of saying, 'Why don't you see that I am different?'"

The star also went on to touch on her own experiences with relationships.

“In certain relationships, I’ve heard and I’ve experienced and whatnot, I think men and women do it -- especially teenagers and young people in love -- is there's this satisfaction out of hurting someone because you know that they care. Purposefully putting someone down because they want to keep them at a level. I’ve had someone actually say that to me before," she revealed without naming names.

Gomez continued: "To keep that person down so they never realize, ‘Oh, I’m strong enough to actually get out of this situation.'"

Gomez released her latest studio album, "Rare," this past January.