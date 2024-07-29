Selena Gomez hits back at plastic surgery rumors: 'Leave me alone'

Selena Gomez has zero tolerance for being body-shamed and will not entertain speculation about her appearance either.

The popular actress and singer, who turned 32 last Monday, did not appreciate a video she found on social media which juxtaposed two photos of her, meant to highlight how her appearance had changed over the years.

A popular TikTok account run by a physician's assistant out of Florida posted the video in April 2023.

"I literally have no idea what she has gotten done," creator, Marissa the PA, speculated. "I think she's been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don't think it's fair to speculate whether or not she's gotten cosmetic things done. I don't know what to attribute any of these changes to."

Marissa stipulated that she only made these types of videos when she was "pretty confident" she knew "what someone has gotten done."

"But when it comes to Selena, I literally have no idea what to attribute her physical changes to. People say lupus, people say other things. I don't know, and at the end of the day, let's just leave her be. I feel like she's been through enough in her life, and she's beautiful regardless."

On Saturday, the "Only Murders in the Building" star commented on the post, expressing her disdain for the nature of the video.

"Honestly I hate this," she wrote. "I was on stripes because of flare up[s]. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone."

Some users online have suggested Gomez made a typo and intended to write 'steroids,' which are a known treatment for lupus.

The actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease around 2013, only making her battle public two years later.

In a livestream on Instagram last year, Gomez gave insight into the side effects of her lupus medication, saying she retains water weight when taking the medication. "And then when I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight."

"I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through and nobody knows the real story. I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful, and maybe we have days where we feel like s---, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself, and my medications are important. And I believe they are what helps me. So yeah. Not a model. Never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I just definitely am not that. So that's it."

She added that haters should "go away" because she does not "believe in shaming people for their body or anything."

SELENA GOMEZ SAYS SHE 'LIED' ABOUT BEING HURT BY SOCIAL MEDIA TROLLS WHO MOCKED WEIGHT GAIN

Marissa the PA has since issued an apology, saying that she tried to make those videos "with so much grace," and it was never the "intention to tear people down." She also revealed that she had previously stopped making comparison videos.

A representative for Gomez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.