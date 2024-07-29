Expand / Collapse search
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez hits back at plastic surgery rumors: 'Leave me alone'

Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2013

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Justine Bateman calls plastic surgery industry a marketing ploy Video

Justine Bateman calls plastic surgery industry a marketing ploy

Justine Bateman spoke with Fox News Digital about aging, and how the plastic surgery industry uses marketing tools to attract new clients.

Selena Gomez has zero tolerance for being body-shamed and will not entertain speculation about her appearance either.

The popular actress and singer, who turned 32 last Monday, did not appreciate a video she found on social media which juxtaposed two photos of her, meant to highlight how her appearance had changed over the years.

A popular TikTok account run by a physician's assistant out of Florida posted the video in April 2023. 

Selena Gomez with headphones on looks slightly perturbed in a photo taken at Cannes Film Festival

Selena Gomez did not take kindly to a TikTok video that juxtaposed photos of the actress taken at different times. (Guillaume Horcajuel - Pool/Getty Images)

"I literally have no idea what she has gotten done," creator, Marissa the PA, speculated. "I think she's been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don't think it's fair to speculate whether or not she's gotten cosmetic things done. I don't know what to attribute any of these changes to."

Marissa stipulated that she only made these types of videos when she was "pretty confident" she knew "what someone has gotten done."

"But when it comes to Selena, I literally have no idea what to attribute her physical changes to. People say lupus, people say other things. I don't know, and at the end of the day, let's just leave her be. I feel like she's been through enough in her life, and she's beautiful regardless."

Selena Gomez in a plum strapless gown at the Emmy Awards

Selena Gomez is constantly bombarded with rumors about her health and appearance. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

On Saturday, the "Only Murders in the Building" star commented on the post, expressing her disdain for the nature of the video.

"Honestly I hate this," she wrote. "I was on stripes because of flare up[s]. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone." 

Some users online have suggested Gomez made a typo and intended to write 'steroids,' which are a known treatment for lupus.

The actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease around 2013, only making her battle public two years later. 

Selena Gomez in a strapless black and white dress walks the carpet at Cannes, wearing a massive diamond necklace

After admitting she had received Botox, Selena Gomez asked to be left alone. (Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

"I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone."

— Selena Gomez

In a livestream on Instagram last year, Gomez gave insight into the side effects of her lupus medication, saying she retains water weight when taking the medication. "And then when I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight."

"I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through and nobody knows the real story. I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful, and maybe we have days where we feel like s---, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself, and my medications are important. And I believe they are what helps me. So yeah. Not a model. Never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you. I just definitely am not that. So that's it."

She added that haters should "go away" because she does not "believe in shaming people for their body or anything."

Selena Gomez looks demure on the Cannes carpet with wavy hair

Selena Gomez has previously spoken out about how her medication impacts her weight. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Marissa the PA has since issued an apology, saying that she tried to make those videos "with so much grace," and it was never the "intention to tear people down." She also revealed that she had previously stopped making comparison videos.

A representative for Gomez did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

