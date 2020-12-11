‘Seinfeld’ actor Larry Thomas, who played ‘Soup Nazi,’ makes ‘over 6 figures a year’ on Cameo, CEO says

“The Office” star Brian Baumgartner isn’t the only star making big bucks on Cameo.

Larry Thomas, who famously played the “Soup Nazi” on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” is one of the video-sharing app’s top earners, revealed co-founder and CEO Steven Galanis.

“He makes over six figures a year with us,” the tech entrepreneur recently revealed in The New York Times “Sway” podcast.

Cameo, created in 2016, allows the stars to create personalized video messages to fans for a fee set by the talent. There are over 30,000 celebrities on Cameo, Refinery29.com reported in April. It features actors, musicians, athletes, comedians, reality TV stars and YouTube channel personalities.

Thomas, 64, starred in an episode titled "The Soup Nazi” in which he played Yev Kassem, a soup stand owner who’s obsessed and hostile with his ordering procedure. Despite the no-nonsense ordering regimentation that he demanded from patrons, his soup is so good that people still line up for it.

His character famously shouted “no soup for you!” at George Costanza (Jason Alexander) after complaining he didn’t receive any bread with his order.

While the episode originally aired in 1995, Galanis called Thomas “Cameo gold” due to his popularity with fans.

“He wasn’t a huge deal himself,” Galanis explained. “But because he was an iconic bit plater of a really famous show, [he does well]. He’s not the star but it’s such an iconic character. And again, these are people who are more famous than they are rich.”

“Seinfeld,” which starred Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, as well as Alexander, 61, aired from 1989 until 1998.

During his podcast appearance, Galanis also shared that Baumgartner, who starred as chili-loving accountant Kevin Malone in the NBC sitcom “The Office,” is posed to earn more than $1 million from videos on the Cameo app.

“The person that did the most in revenue this year is Brian Baumgartner who is Kevin from ‘The Office,’” said Galanis. “He’ll do over $1 million this year in bookings.”

Galanis told the outlet it’s the comedian’s “persona” that makes him so in-demand.

“He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos,” he explained. “And I do think the quality of the Cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job. He’s reliable. He turns them around quickly. And the content is really fun."

According to Galanis, “comedians tend to do best” on the app.

“The Office,” a mockumentary-style comedy that centered on a group of office workers, aired from 2005 until 2013.

Galanis previously told Refinery29.com that he’s seen an increase in sales of Cameo videos since the start of the quarantine and social distancing this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“As far as when we really started to see a spike in our business, it was kind of mid-March,” he told the outlet. “Overall, basically our sales have doubled over the last three weeks. We’ve also actually seen with the increased amount of requests that a higher percentage of the videos are getting completed… I think mostly it’s just because people have more time. The talent is sitting at home in their couches like you and I are.”

Galanis also revealed that comedian Gilbert Gottfried made the most money on Cameo last year. For 2020, he has seen an increase in sales for the “Tiger King” cast.

