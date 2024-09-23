Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs predicted ‘they’re probably going to be arresting me’ in resurfaced video about parties

A newly resurfaced video of Sean "Diddy" Combs speaking about his now infamous parties sees him make an ominous prediction about his future.

In the clip from Entertainment Tonight, recorded in 1999, Combs is being interviewed about his White Party being the hottest ticket in town.

"They won’t even give me a permit for the parties, man. They don’t want me to throw the parties no more," Combs tells the interviewer. "But we aint’ gonna stop. We’re going to keep on having fun, bringing people together from all walks of life."

He continues, "You’re gonna hear about my parties. They’re going to be shutting them down. They’re probably going to be arresting me doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time, you know?"

Combs started the White Party in the Hamptons on Labor Day Weekend in 1998, with the last one happening in Los Angeles in 2009.

Many famous names have been spotted at the event over the years, none of whom have been implicated in the criminal case.

In another recently resurfaced video from 2002, Combs appears on "Late Night with Conan O’Brien," explaining the "ingredients" for a "killer party."

"You’re gonna hear about my parties, they’re going to be shutting them down, they’re probably going to be arresting me doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time" — Sean "Diddy" Combs

"Women, beautiful women, of course," Combs shared with O’Brien. "Beautiful men for the ladies, of course.

"There’s enough ladies to go around. You have to give the ladies what they need too. You have to take care of your women. You can’t force the situation."

He continued to say that "alcohol" is a requirement at the party, in addition to water.

"A lot of ladies drink water at parties. So, if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Got to keep them there. You need locks on the doors. It’s a little kinky."

In his Entertainment Tonight interview, Combs also focused on the idea of bringing together stars from across the spectrum.

"Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated. There’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it. It ain’t nothing but breaking down racial barriers, generation barriers, people from all walks of life," he said. "Ron Perlman talking to Jay-Z, Jay-Z talking to, you know what I’m saying? It just goes on and on. It’s just people from all walks of life getting connecting and getting together."

When asked again about it being an in-demand invite for Hollywood, Combs told the interviewer, "It's cool. It doesn’t make me feel any way special. It doesn’t make me feel like a bigger person. It just, it just makes me feel like I know how to throw a party."

Combs was arrested last week and charged with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces a minimum of 15 years behind bars and a maximum sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

Authorities claimed Diddy ran a criminal enterprise through his businesses, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises and Combs Global, among others. He used "violence, use of firearms, threats of violence, coercion, and verbal, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse" to fulfill his sexual desires, according to the unsealed indictment obtained by Fox News Digital.