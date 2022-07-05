R. Kelly removed from suicide watch at Brooklyn prison

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

R. Kelly has been taken off of suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being sentenced to 30 years in prison and ordered to pay a $100,000 fine on June 29.

"Defendants United States of America, Warden Heriberto H. Tellez, and MDC Brooklyn respectfully inform the Court that following a clinical assessment, Plaintiff Robert Sylvester Kelly, also known as ‘R. Kelly,’ was removed from suicide watch as of this morning, July 5, 2022. As a result, Plaintiff’s emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction is now moot," Assistant United States Attorney Melanie Speight wrote in a letter filed by U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace.

Kelly was placed on suicide watch Friday after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in his most recent trial in New York. His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, told Fox News Digital at the time he "was placed on suicide watch for purely punitive reasons in violation of his Eighth Amendment rights."

Bonjean said MDC was being run like "a gulag," writing that Kelly had expressed he was mentally fine. She wrote they were in the process of filing an emergency rule on July 1 "to show cause with the courts," saying the confinement to suicide watch was "illegal."

The letter said the prosecution filed its opposition to Kelly's emergency motion and he "would continue to be clinically assessed daily for the duration of his suicide watch." The Bureau of Prisons announced Monday Kelly would be removed from suicide watch.

Kelly will be moved to the Northern District of Illinois to stand trial in his upcoming federal sex crimes trial in Chicago, the letter read.

The singer was convicted of one count of racketeering that included 14 underlying acts of sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, and sex trafficking charges. He was also convicted of eight violations of the Mann Act for illegally transporting individuals across state lines for "immoral purposes."

Kelly now awaits his Chicago trial where he is facing child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges. The trial is slated for August 15.

