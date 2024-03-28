Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' longtime friend Mary J. Blige has fans thinking she's burned bridges with the music mogul

Mary J. Blige's recent remarks are causing a stir among fans online.

On Monday, the Grammy winner took to Instagram to share a cryptic message that read: "Unfortunately, a lot of you all met me when I lacked boundaries and was a people pleaser. Let me reintroduce myself, I burn bridges as needed."

Fans were quick to respond in the comment section, most of whom began linking the R&B artist's timely post to Sean "Diddy" Combs, whose homes were raided Monday in connection to a federal human trafficking investigation.

Blige's connection to Combs goes back decades. Her first two studio albums, "What's the 411?" and "My Life," were both produced by the rapper in the 1990s.

"I feel like this is pertaining to a specific person," one follower commented on Blige's post. "I’m just gonna sit back and watch."

"Perfect timing since Diddy is getting raided at this very moment!!!," another wrote.

"Mary said.... the Feds asked and I spoke... Im not going down with you guys...," another fan wrote.

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the raids on Combs' homes on Monday were connected to a federal human trafficking investigation.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," the agency told Fox News Digital on Monday. "We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Combs maintains his innocence, with his attorney, Aaron Dyer, telling Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday, "There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Combs has been at the center of multiple legal battles in the past, with the most recent being a sexual assault lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones, known professionally as Lil Rod.

Jones sued Combs in February for sexual assault and listed the rapper’s most recent girlfriend, Yung Miami, in his updated complaint on Monday, alleging she was paid as a sex worker by Combs and also provided him with drugs.

Combs' legal team slammed Jones' accusations as "complete lies."

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," Combs' attorney Shawn Holley previously told Fox News Digital.

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."