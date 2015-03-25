Scarlett Johansson: Porn 'can be enjoyed,' 'productive'

Believe it or not, Scarlett Johansson isn’t totally against porn.

The actress broached the topic while speaking with Marie Claire’s UK edition about her role in “Don Jon,” Joseph Gordon Levitt’s latest flick about a porn-addicted guy who dates Johansson’s character.

So what does she think of porn in today’s society?

“I’m sure I should have some very well-developed view on [porn’s] effect on society, the ethics behind it and how it affects the kind of relationship between men and women and how it objectifies women,” she told the magazine, according to Just Jared. “But I don’t really think about it. I think porn, like anything else, can be enjoyed. It can be productive for both men and women. If I found out my boyfriend watched that much porn, I would be totally flabbergasted, for sure.”

Johansson is currently engaged to Romain Dauriac, a French journalist.



In the issue of Marie Claire, the actress also talked about how to make a relationship work.

“It takes a lot of growth and searching to understand that it is the differences in relationships that enrich and strengthen the relationship, that help us evolve as people and partners,” she said.

