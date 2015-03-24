The lovely and talented Scarlett Johannson
She's a Hollywood A-lister for a reason.
Scarlett Johansson poses at the premiere of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California March 13, 2014.
"The Summer Scorcher issue" of V Magazine features sexy star if "Iron Man 2.". Click through for a preview of the June issue, and find out why Scarlett is like ... a sausage? Visit vmagazine.com for more! V65 hits newsstands on May 11th. (Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin for V Magazine)
"Working with these incredible hair and makeup teams, you go in looking like a schmoe, and you come out like a movie star," the cover girl tells V. "You're like this perfectly prepared sausage…no one ever sees what goes in." For this particular shoot, Scarlett was styled by Joe McKenna. Visit vmagazine.com for more. (Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin for V Magazine)
"I don't feel like a girl anymore," the 25 year-old actress says. Visit vmagazine.com for more. (Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin for V Magazine)
You can see Scarlett in theaters now; the screen siren plays Russian spy Black Widow in "Iron Man 2." Visit vmagazine.com for more. (Photo: Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin for V Magazine)
"Iron Man 2" is hitting theaters now, and the two new posters featuring Scarlett Johannson have been released. Check out Scarlett in her skin-tight suit, and tell us in "Comments" which poster you think is the hottest of them all.
In this version, you see half of ScarJo, which is better than none of ScarJo!
Scarlett gives a fetching backwards glance in this one. For more Johannson over the years, keep clickin'!
Scarlett Johannson in GlamourAt 25, Scarlett Johansson has a hot career, an even hotter husband (Ryan Reynolds) and a brand-new album with Pete Yorn. For the November issue of Glamour, on newsstands October 6, the cover star talks about marriage, work and that hot body of hers. On body image:
"There was this rumor mill cranking out stories that I had lost 14 pounds. I could never lose 14 pounds. I hate seeing these ridiculous articles where [tabloids] guess someone's weight. I can't look at somebody who is 6 feet tall and 120 pounds and say, I'm going to get that body. That's just never going to happen. You have to work with what you've got."
Scarlett on getting married: "I never really thought about getting married - it just kind of happened. You hope that a relationship makes you better, that you learn things about yourself. I feel more confident to explore things within myself that I hadn't thought about in the past."
Scarlett on the red carpet:
On her new album with Pete Yorn:
August 31, 2003: A young Scarlett Johansson.
Scarlett Johansson and Bill Murray in a scene from the movie "Lost in Translation."
September 2, 2004: Scarlett Johansson speaking at a press conference.
November 14, 2004: Actress Scarlett Johansson.
August 7, 2005: Actress Scarlett Johansson with co-star Ewan McGregor at the European premiere of their movie "The Island" in London, England.
January 16, 2006: Actress Scarlett Johannsen at the Golden Globes award show.
September 6, 2006: Actress Scarlett Johansson.
February 11, 2007: Scarlett Johansson at the Grammy Awards.
February 15, 2007: Actress Scarlett Johansson holds the Hasty Pudding Pot award for Woman of the Year from Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts.
May 3, 2007: Actress Scarlett Johansson at a Louis Vuitton event.
