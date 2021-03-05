Sarah Silverman apologizes to Paris Hilton for past prison jokes that left hotel heiress 'wanting to die'

Sarah Silverman has publicly apologized to Paris Hilton after the hotel heiress recently recalled jokes the comedienne made about her prison stint during the 2007 MTV Movie Awards.

Speaking on her "The Sarah Silverman Podcast" on Thursday, the funnywoman said she only recently learned that a letter she penned to Hilton years ago was never received. She said regretted the "hardcore" jokes "kind of immediately."

"So, here I am, 14 years later, telling you, Paris, that I am really sorry," Silverman said, according to Us Weekly. "I was then and I am, much more completely and with far more understanding, I think, now."

Silverman delivered the jokes at the 2007 awards show, which took place just one day before she was set to report to prison for a probation violation. Hilton was also in attendance.

PARIS HILTON SAYS DAVID LETTERMAN 'PURPOSEFULLY' TRIED TO 'HUMILIATE' HER DURING 2007 INTERVIEW ABOUT JAIL

During her routine, Silverman reportedly joked: "I heard that to make her feel comfortable in prison, the guards are going to paint the bars to look like penises. I just worry that she’s gonna break her teeth on those things."

Hilton recalled the humiliation she felt in that moment in an episode of her own podcast with sister Nicky Hilton this week. She said she was sitting there, "wanting to die."

"I was obviously very nervous. I went to the MTV Awards. I knew I was about to check myself in to jail in a couple of hours... just getting all dressed up, going there, trying to be brave. And then just to sit in the audience with her literally publicly humiliating me, being so mean, so cruel," Hilton said.

Hilton recalled the "whole audience laughing" and that Silverman's jokes "would not stop."

"It was so painful," Hilton recalled.

PARIS HILTON ENGAGED TO CARTER REUM: 'YES TO FOREVER'

Hilton responded to Silverman's apology on Thursday, calling the comedienne's words "genuine" and "so sweet."

"It really moved me," Hilton told her sister on Thursday's episode of "This is Paris."

"I felt emotional hearing it and I could tell she really did mean what she said when she was apologizing. Thank you, I really, really appreciate you doing that," she added.

Hilton was ordered to serve three days in prison for a violation of probation stemming from a DUI arrest. She was housed at the Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood, Calif., but was released early. She then served 20 days under house arrest.

In recent months, Hilton, now 40, has been very vocal about her life in the limelight and her public image. In addition to being the butt of Silverman's jokes, she's also called attention to a past interview with David Letterman that left her feeling uncomfortable.

SARAH SILVERMAN RESPONDS TO RESURFACED BRITNEY SPEARS JOKES MADE IN 2007: 'UNFORTUNATE'

The star said she appeared on "The Late Show With David Letterman" in September 2007 to promote a new perfume but was quickly roped into talking about her brief stint in jail. In the podcast, the "Stars Are Blind" singer said Letterman was "pushing me and pushing me" to talk about her jail time despite previously agreeing to avoid it.

"That was off-limits and he would not discuss it and we would only be there to promote the perfume and my other business ventures," Hilton said. "I felt like it was a safe place because I'd been going on Letterman for so many years."

Hilton said that during commercial breaks, she asked Letterman, now 73, to "stop" asking her about jail.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You promised me you wouldn't talk about this and that's the only reason I agreed to come on the show," she remembered saying.

She said Letterman agreed to stop talking about her jail time, but would discuss it once the cameras began rolling again. "It was just very cruel and very mean," Hilton said. "And after it ended I looked at him and I said, 'I'm never coming on the show again. You've crossed the line.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After their 2007 encounter, Letterman apologized by sending her a case of wine.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.