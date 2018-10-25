Sarah Jessica Parker details working with Bette Midler in 'Hocus Pocus'

It's been 25 years since "Hocus Pocus!"

The Halloween classic was first released in 1993, and in honor of its milestone anniversary, we're taking a look back at the cult favorite. ET was on set with the Sanderson sisters -- played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker -- as they spilled spooky secrets on bringing the film to life.

Five years before Sarah Jessica Parker became Carrie Bradshaw, she was an actress who couldn't believe she landed a role opposite Midler.

"I think that Bette is nothing short of a genius. I really do," she gushed to ET at the time. "And she really is, truly, beyond being an amazingly talented, so professional and, like, a legend of sorts, you know?"

Parker and her co-stars were totally transformed to play witches inadvertently revived by a teenage boy (Omri Katz) in Salem, Massachusetts, and had to learn more than just spells for the film. While Midler found broomstick riding a little tough, Parker couldn't have been more up for the challenge.

"We spent about four weeks working on flying and have worked on it when the camera's not rolling," she revealed. "I come in early and rehearse it. I do my own stunts in this and it's just been great fun."

Special effects helped to bring their broomstick -- and vacuum -- rides to life, but it was old age makeup that helped the actresses slip into character.

"It's really like hell. It's really, really hard on your skin," Najimy confessed. "They pull your skin and then they paint, like, rubber, like, liquid rubber and then they take a blow dryer and blow it and then squish so you have tons and tons of wrinkles."

"Oh, I was horrified," Parker added. "I could see places on my face that I'm going to need to worry about, you know? It's a great lesson in gravity and what it really does."

"It's the biggest risk I've ever taken," she said of her role. "It's the most courageous I've ever been."

Midler, Parker and Najimy will dish more on the film in Freeform's upcoming Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Reunion Bash, airing on Saturday.