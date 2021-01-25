Sarah Ferguson talks ‘The Crown’ depiction: ‘I thought it was filmed beautifully’

There was one British royal who admitted to watching "The Crown."

The Netflix series traces the nearly 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II. While the historical drama has been much dissected since its 2016 premiere for its dramatic interpretations of the royal family, the current fourth season has sparked the most debates and headlines.

Set in the ‘80s, the series now focuses on the widely publicized marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as the 11-year tenure of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, which transformed and divided Britain.

It also depicted Prince Andrew’s 1986 nuptials to Sarah Ferguson. Tom Bryne portrayed Andrew, 60, and Jessica Aquilina starred as the Duchess of York, 61.

"I thought it was filmed beautifully," Ferguson told Us Weekly on Monday. "The cinematography was excellent. I loved the way they put my wedding in as well."

Ferguson’s marriage to Andrew ended in 1996. The former couple shares two daughters: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

While Ferguson gave "The Crown" a positive review, not everyone associated with the royal family has been raving over the show.

Former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter previously called "The Crown" a "hatchet job" on Charles and Diana. Arbiter has also accused the series of "stretching dramatic license to the extreme," The Hollywood Reporter shared.

Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, has also said the show should carry a notice that "this isn’t true but it is based around some real events."

"I worry people do think that this is gospel and that’s unfair," the 56-year-old told broadcaster ITV.

Netflix has since rejected calls from British Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to add a disclaimer to the series that states it is a work of fiction. The streaming giant said the show is presented in enough context.

"We have always presented 'The Crown' as a drama — and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events," according to a statement released by Netflix.

"As a result, we have no plans — and see no need — to add a disclaimer."

"The Crown" creator Peter Morgan, whose work also includes recent-history dramas "The Queen" and "Frost/Nixon," has defended his work, saying it is thoroughly researched and true in spirit.

In a 2017 discussion of "The Crown," Morgan said, "you sometimes have to forsake accuracy, but you must never forsake truth."

Steven Fielding, a professor of political history at the University of Nottingham, said the suggestion that "The Crown" carry a disclaimer was "reasonable and yet pointless."

Diana passed away in 1997 at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash. Thatcher died in 2013 at age 87.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.