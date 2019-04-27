'Santa Clarita Diet' canceled by Netflix after three seasons

There will be no fourth season for Netflix’s dark comedy series Santa Clarita Diet as the streaming giant has opted to cancel the series starring Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant. The news comes almost a month after the March 29 release of the show’s third season.

Santa Clarita Diet is the latest Netflix series canceled after three seasons. Following Deadline’s story examining the trend, fans of the show started a #SaveSantaClaritaDiet Twitter campaign, rallying for a Season 4 renewal. Like with the recently axed Netflix comedy series One Day At a Time, also after three seasons, the cancellation for Santa Clarita Diet comes after a very strong season, which scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Barrymore-Olyphant starrer also had developed a devoted following and, while Netflix does not release ratings data, its third season appeared on various Top 10 binge/streaming rankings over the past month.

Santa Clarita Diet, created by TV veteran Victor Fresco, followed realtor spouses Sheila (Barrymore) and Joel (Olyphant) Hammond, who led vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenage daughter Abby (Liv Hewson), until Sheila went through a dramatic change that sent their lives down a road of death and destruction — but in a good way. Rounding out the series’ core cast was Skyler Gisondo as the Hammonds’ neighbor Eric.

Fresco, who served as showrunner, executive produced with Barrymore through her Flower Films banner, Olyphant, Aaron Kaplan of Kapital Entertainment, Tracy Katsky of KatCo, and Flower Films’ Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell. Flower Films’ Nancy Juvonen was a producer. Netflix was the studio.

“The world had never known a ‘zom-com’ until Santa Clarita Diet, and we’re indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” the Internet network said in a statement. “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead. We’re grateful to Victor, Drew, and Timothy, along with fellow executive producers Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell and the terrific cast, including Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo, and crew for three hilarious seasons for Netflix members to discover for years to come.”

Santa Clarita Diet executive producers also issued a statement. In theirs, creator Fresco and Katsky, who was instrumental in developing the series, thanked the cast and (for the most part)( Netflix. The duo evoked the dark humor of the show with a witty jab at the streaming series’ cancellation, revealing that they got the call at noon today.

Like our audience, we were all-in on Sheila and Joel. Their relationship, in the face of incredible adversity, was inspiring to write and to watch. Mostly, they were funny, which in a comedy is important. Working with Drew and Tim, along with the immensely talented Liv and Skyler, was a joy and a once in a lifetime experience.