‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘The Waltons’ actress Lynn Hamilton dead at 95

Lynn Hamilton, the actress known for her roles in "Sanford and Son" and "The Waltons," has died. She was 95.

Hamilton died due to natural causes on Thursday in Chicago, Illinois, the actress's former publicist Rev. Calvin Carson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Carson also issued a statement on behalf of Hamilton's family in an Instagram post, in which he noted that she had passed away while "surrounded by her grandchildren, loved ones and caregivers."

"With profound gratitude and admiration, we celebrate the extraordinary life of iconic actress Alzenia ‘Lynn’ Hamilton-Jenkins, whose remarkable legacy continues to uplift and inspire," the statement read. "Her illustrious career, spanning over five decades, has left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment, motivating audiences across the globe through her work as a model, stage, film, and television actress."

"Her passing marks the end of an era, but her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations," the statement read.

In addition to her recurring roles on "Sanford and Son" and "The Waltons," Hamilton also made notable appearances on television shows and soap operas, including "Roots: The Next Generation," "The Golden Girls," "Generations," "Dangerous Women," "227" and "The Practice."

Born on April 25, 1930, in Yazoo City, Mississippi, Hamilton grew up in Chicago Heights, Illinois. She graduated from the Goodman School of Drama Theater and launched her career in Chicago's community theater scene.

Hamilton later moved to New York, where she made her Broadway debut in 1959's "Only in America." She continued acting on Broadway with roles in the plays "The Cool World," "Face of a Hero" and "Tambourines to Glory."

The actress spent three years performing with the New York Shakespeare Festival and became a member of President Kennedy’s cultural exchange program. While working with the program, she toured around the world, performing in the plays "The Miracle Worker" and "The Skin of Our Teeth." Hamilton joined the Seattle Repertory Theatre in 1966.

She made her on-screen debut in John Cassavetes' improvisational film "Shadows." Hamilton went on to make guest appearances in TV series including "Room 222," "Mannix," "The Bill Cosby Show," "Gunsmoke," "Hawaii Five-O" and "Starsky & Hutch."

Hamilton made her first appearance on "Sanford and Son" when she played a landlady in the show's seventh episode in February 1972. She was recast in the recurring role of nurse Donna Harris, who becomes the girlfriend and fiancée of series lead Demond Wilson (Lamont Sanford). Hamilton played the role of Donna from 1972 to 1977.

The actress portrayed Verdie Grant Foster, a neighbor of the Walton family, in "The Waltons" from 1973 to 1981. Other TV credits include guest roles in "Moesha," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "NYPD Blue," "Port Charles" and "Judging Amy." Hamilton made her final on-screen appearance in an episode of "Cold Case" in 2009.

Hamilton also appeared in the movies "Hangup," "Leadbelly," "The Jesse Owens Story," "Lady Sings the Blues," "Legal Eagles," "The Vanishing" and "Beah: A Black Woman Speaks."

Carson's statement noted: "Throughout her remarkable career, Lynn frequently collaborated with her husband, Frank S. Jenkins, on various theater productions, including the acclaimed play ‘Nobody, The Bert Williams Story.’ Their partnership was a shining example of creativity, love, and dedication."

Hamilton was married to Jenkins, a playwright and poet, from 1964 until his death in 2014.