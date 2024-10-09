Sandra Bullock reunites with Keanu Reeves and talks possible 'Speed: 3'

Time has sped along since we first saw Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock on the big screen together.

But the "Speed" co-stars reunited at Beyond Fest on Tuesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their beloved action thriller and were joined by the film's director, Jan de Bont, for a Q&A.

Although the discussion was moderated, one question snuck in about a possible third movie, which both Reeves and Bullock have teetered with answering definitively before.

In fan-recorded video, Bullock tackles the question, addressing her director as "the man who put the energy and the idea together."

"[He] knew what the audience wanted and demanded it from everyone. And everyone stepped up to the plate. So what would that movie be that would make Jan's brain and brilliance happy?" she pondered.

"It would require a lot from everybody and I don't know if we're in an industry anymore that's willing to tolerate it. And be brave enough to do it…I could be wrong," she said. "I don't know what we could do that would be good enough for the audience."

Months ago, Reeves and Bullock spoke on the "50 MPH" podcast (which was Bullock's first interview in two years) and while Reeves was enthusiastic about doing another sequel, saying "We'd freakin' knock it out of the park," Bullock was more resound to just working with Reeves again.

Back at the 30th anniversary celebration, held at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, the stars were asked if they knew when they were filming the movie that it was special.

"We knew we were doing something wacky," Reeves joked, per fan video.

"I was behind the wheel of a projectile, so I was just happy to be alive at the end of the day," Bullock joked.

"I mean I was new to the whole game, so I wasn't aware of what was happening or what felt right or what was not supposed to feel a certain way, but I was just, you're just in it!"

"It was real, and when we were smashing into things, we were smashing into those things. So we were given the benefit of real time, and you don't get that much anymore, so I think as an actor — I was a newbie, behind the wheel, wanting everyone to be safe. It was just special….It felt really genuine.:

The original "Speed" was released in 1994. It's sequel, "Speed 2: Cruise Control," came out in 1997.