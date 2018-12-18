Sandra Bullock suggests unorthodox solution to Oscars host dilemma

Audience participation could transform the Oscars next year if Sandra Bullock has her way.

In order to resolve the host-less situation for the 2019 awards show, Bullock, a former Academy Award-winner, revealed an unorthodox suggestion: have actors in the crowd picked randomly to participate.

And those planning the Academy Awards “don't even have to tell them it's happening, just put up the teleprompter, and go, ‘it's your turn,’” Bullock told the outlet. “You're an actor, figure it out.”

The actress shared her idea while talking to The Associated Press at a screening of her movie “Bird Box.”

“I just pulled that out of my butt,” she said. “It's amazing.”

Bullock’s suggestion came after comedian Kevin Hart decided to bow out of planned Oscars hosting duties earlier this month following criticism over years-old tweets which were deemed anti-gay.

He made his announcement in a series of tweets and apologized to the LGBTQ community for his earlier comments.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists,” Hart tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet he added, "I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."

In the days following, a report from Variety suggested that event organizers were considering airing the show without a host.

The 91st Academy Awards is set to air Sunday, Feb. 24.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano, Matt Richardson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.