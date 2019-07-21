San Diego mayor Kevin Faulconer denies Orlando Bloom claim that he fled Comic-Con exhibition over immigration theme

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer slammed claims from actor Orlando Bloom that he "fled" a Comic-Con event because of its immigration theme.

On Friday, Bloom, 42, alleged during a "Carnival Row" panel at San Diego Comic-Con that Faulconer, 52, left an Amazon Prime interactive exhibition after being given an "identity card" as that of "a mythological scrappy immigrant trying to make it in an oppressive new land."

Bloom alleged that Faulconer responded, “Oh no – I can’t have anything to do with immigration” and ran out of the room, according to Variety.

However, the Mayor's office vehemently denied Bloom's assertions.

“The Mayor never even went inside the activation for this show as there was a wait," Faulconer's office told the outlet in a statement.

"He continued to tour the area and saw activations for other Amazon studio shows. “Mayor Faulconer has a strong record on immigration, including working with nonprofits and local agencies to provide shelter to migrant families, and advocating for comprehensive immigration reform.”

Faulconer did enjoy other exhibitions at SDCC, including "Seinfeld" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" themed activations.