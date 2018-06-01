Samantha Bee can't afford to lose any more sponsors amid declining ratings, report says

Samantha Bee lost Autotrader and State Farm as sponsors of her TBS show following her vulgar comment about Ivanka Trump, and the host reportedly cannot afford to lose any others due to her low ratings.

Bee’s ratings for her show “Full Frontal” were dropping before she called the first daughter a “feckless c---“ during her monologue on Wednesday, The Wrap reported Thursday.

“Full Frontal” ratings had dropped 34 percent among adults ages 18-49, while her ratings among millennials ages 18-34 were down 47 percent versus 2017, according to Nielsen data. In total, Bee’s show was down 29 percent “year over year,” The Wrap reported. “Full Frontal” is currently in its third season.

Bee apologized Thursday for the comment.

SAMANTHA BEE APOLOGIZES FOR VILE, ‘C-WORD’ ATTACK ON IVANKA TRUMP

"I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night," Bee said in a statement. "It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it."

TBS also issued an apology shortly after Bee's tweet: "Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night. Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it."

Ivanka Trump was criticized by several celebrities this week for a snap she shared of her hugging her son amid reports the Office of Refugee Resettlement lost track of 1,500 immigrant children in the last three months of 2017.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c---!

"He listens to you! Put on something tight and low cut and tell your father to f---ing stop it. Tell him it was an Obama thing and see how it goes," Bee said in her monologue.

President Trump weighed in on crude remark Friday asking why “no talent Samantha Bee” was not fired “for the horrible language used on her low ratings show?”

“A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!” he concluded.