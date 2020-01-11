Salma Hayek reveals a monkey 'severely injured' her on movie set

Salma Hayek suffered a traumatic on-set injury while making a movie in 2002.

The actress, 53, revealed while making "Frida" she was attacked by a monkey that was used in the film.

Hayek explained in a video interview with Vogue magazine that she also had to do a photoshoot with the same monkey later that year.

“This next one is 2002 when I did 'Frida' and this was in Vogue, and I was very proud to be part of Vogue for the first time in my life. This monkey, who was named Tyson, actually attacked me during the filming of 'Frida,' and I was really severely injured," she described.

“But I was brave enough to let him come back and work again in the movie, and then I still did a photoshoot with him for Vogue afterward,” Hayek added. “I was really hoping he wouldn’t go for my face."

Hayek is no stranger to monkeys though. In 2015, she revealed her "Desperado" co-star Antonio Banderas once gifted her two monkeys and she named them Mariachi and Carolina.

"I had fallen in love with these two monkeys that were supposed to be in the movie 'Desperado' and then they got cut out," she told Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show. "I was spending all my time with them and they were gonna take them away and I was sobbing because they were actually staying with me. I was devastated."

"The next day was my birthday and he [Banderas] gave me this big box and my monkeys came out of it. He gave me the monkeys... They lived for a long time and very happily," she explained.

"Mariachi was so nice to me, he was kinda in love with me; he wanted to be with me all the time and of course Carolina was jealous. That witch was awful to me; she was so possessive. She'd go crazy when we were hugging, and so we had a little bit of a (love) triangle," Hayek joked.