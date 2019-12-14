Salma Hayek swears off cosmetic surgery after trying lip injections for movie role

Salma Hayek will try anything to get into character, even a cosmetic procedure.

The 53-year-old actress is playing beauty mogul Claire Luna in the upcoming movie "Like a Boss" and to feel more like her character, Hayek wanted to change her look .

She thought lip injections would do the trick.

"At first, the part was a very straightforward, ambitious businesswoman," she told InStyle magazine. "It was fun to work with Miguel and the writers to create an actually crazy character."

To look more over the top, Hayek consulted a doctor. "First, I wanted to do Botox and inject my lips, which I've never done," she said.

"My friend [dermatologist] Dr. [Maurice] Dray said, 'I don't know if you're going to be happy because it's going to hurt super bad.' I said, 'Well, let's give it a try.'

"He put the first needle in my mouth, and I immediately said, 'No! Forget it! I'm done!'" she said.

So instead of actually altering her appearance, Hayek went with fake teeth to make her mouth more pronounced. She said she's not going back to a cosemetic doctor anytime soon.

The mother-of-one said, "My mother always demonstrated the importance of aging gracefully. I never saw her or my grandmother being afraid of getting old. And so I don't have that fear."