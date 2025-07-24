Sacha Baron Cohen’s ripped new look for Marvel role has fans doing a double take

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sacha Baron Cohen broke the internet with his new look.

Cohen posed for Men's Fitness UK, debuting his toned body. The actor has been preparing for his role as Marvel's newest villain, Mephisto, in the miniseries "Ironheart."

"I'm sorry, but thirst trap Borat was not on my 2025 bingo card," one user commented on the photo of Cohen showing off his fit physique, while another wrote, "Is this AI?"

"This is not AI," Cohen answered on his Instagram stories. "I really am egotistical enough to do this."

Cohen continued to make quips on his Instagram stories as he shared different photos from the shoot.

"Some celebs use Ozempic, some use private chefs, others use personal trainers. I did all three," he wrote.

"Debuting my new character: Middle aged man who replaced beer with protein shakes."

According to Cohen, he spent 25 minutes a day with a personal trainer.

"I now believe that just 20 to 30 minutes of movement a day can make a real difference," he told Men's Fitness UK. "And it’s something anyone can fit into their routine, especially celebrities with personal assistants to do all the boring stuff like shopping and attending friends’ funerals."

He added, "In the past, I would’ve thought you needed hour-long sessions. But the short sessions made it so much easier to stay consistent – even with the demands of being on set."

Cohen debuted his new look after he finalized his divorce from ex-wife Isla Fisher in June. The two announced their split in April 2024.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," a joint statement shared by the couple at the time read. "In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change."

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children," they added. "We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy."

At the time, Cohen was dealing with bold accusations from his former co-star, Rebel Wilson.

The actress accused Cohen of harassing her on the set of "The Brothers Grimsby." A representative for Cohen slammed Wilson's accusation as "demonstrably false."

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of 'The Brothers Grimsby,'" the representative told Fox News Digital.

